ACOTAR Book 6 Finally Has a Release Date, but Sarah J. Maas Still Hasn’t Solved Our 2 Biggest Mysteries

It’s been five years since readers last visited Prythian, but A Court of Thorns and Roses book 6 now has a release date, which means we’ll be back in Sarah J. Maas’ hit fantasy world before long. The author’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast brought about several exciting revelations, including the fact that there are three new ACOTAR books on the horizon — and two of them will be out in the next year. Maas also broke her silence on the scrapped ACOTAR TV series, revealing that if one ever happens, she wants to be heavily involved on the creative end.

After a lengthy and agonizing wait for updates, Maas' interview offered clarity on a whole lot of things fans were eager to know. But even though A Court of Thorns and Roses books 6 and 7 now have concrete release dates, there are still two mysteries the author didn't solve. With the series returning so soon, it's only a matter of time before we get more answers.

A Court of Thorns & Roses Books 6 and 7 Are Coming Sooner Than Expected

A Court of Thorns & Roses books 6 and 7 are coming out on October 27 and January 12, respectively, so readers can expect a lot of new content in exchange for the long gap between books. Maas explained that the upcoming books won’t be a trilogy, but they’ll tell one story that she didn’t feel could be contained in a single volume. Technically, the narrative is broken up into four parts, but those are being released as three different installments (parts 2 and 3 will be in the second book, out in January).

With Maas revealing she was done with first drafts last summer (via Instagram), it’s sooner than many hoped for. It’s great to have new ACOTAR content to look forward to, but even after Maas’ sit-down interview, there are many lingering questions about the next leg of the series. That includes two of the biggest mysteries surrounding books 6-8.

Sarah J. Maas Still Hasn’t Told Us Who the Next ACOTAR Story Will Be About

Although we finally have a release date for ACOTAR book 6, there are still two pressing questions to answer. The first is which character the upcoming story will follow. While readers have widely speculated that the next installment will be about Elain Archeron — and likely Lucien and Azriel — that’s yet to be confirmed. When asked about it by Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, Maas declined to answer.

A Court of Silver Flames‘ shift to Nesta’s POV lays the groundwork for yet another perspective change. However, its Feyre and Rhysand subplot also opens the door to return to their family in fresh ways. And with Maas emphasizing the length of this upcoming narrative, it’s possible ACOTAR books 6-8 will feature many POVs rather than focusing primarily on one or two characters. Given the overlap between Crescent City and ACOTAR in recent books, such an approach could set up a much larger crossover.

Maas’ interview did offer a clue as to which character won’t helm the next chapter, however: Tamlin. When asked if we’d ever see a redemption arc for the High Lord of the Spring Court, Maas said simply, “I don’t know.” She explained that it’s a difficult decision for her, as so many readers have resonated with her portrayal abusive relationship dynamics. “And so if I were to ever write like more about Tamlin, it would be done in a way where like, it doesn’t erase what he has done and it doesn’t like invalidate the feelings of like my readers who have connected to that,” Maas said.

It’s a fair thing to consider, and if she’s still chewing on it, it means we probably won’t see too much of Tamlin in the coming books. That leaves us waiting for more plot details — and there’s another question Maas could answer that could provide clues about the new story.

The Title of A Court of Thorns & Roses Book 6 Still Hasn’t Been Announced Either

In addition to Maas’ latest update not offering any information about ACOTAR book 6-8’s plot, the author also didn’t have anything to share in the way of titles. There’s been a lot of speculation when it comes to that particular element of book 6, but once again, nothing is confirmed. Given Maas’ take on Tamlin, we can probably rule out most of the possibilities that allude to the Spring Court. It’d be easier to guess if we had insight into the plot — and likewise, once we get proper titles, it should be clearer who will helm the newest installments.