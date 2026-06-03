Amazon’s Shocking Stargate Cancellation Is So Much More Important Than You Think

Stargate deserved so much better than this. Amazon has officially cancelled the Stargate revival by Stargate SG-1 and Stargate: Atlantis writer Martin Gero. Initial reports claim the cancellation is because “Amazon execs were concerned that Gero’s take on the series would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise’s already dedicated fanbase.” There are even claims Amazon intend to start again, recruiting someone who doesn’t have a history with Stargate for something fresh and new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have blasted Amazon’s Stargate decision, with Gero, Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis showrunner Joseph Mallozzi, and even Daniel Jackson actor Michael Shanks taking to social media. The news is absolutely devastating for fans of the franchise, and it’s hard to imagine of a scenario where any attempted relaunch would generate enthusiasm from the fanbase now. Already some are hoping Amazon will simply sell the rights to another party willing to make Gero’s vision. But what’s really going on?

Amazon’s Changed a Lot in the Last Few Months

Deadline link the reports to a major restructure at Amazon, calling Stargate a “high-profile likely casualty of the regime change.” In February, Amazon hired Brett Fetter in a new role as Head of Worldbuilding & Genre Series. Hailing from Netflix, Fetter had previously managed franchises and shows such as Stranger Things, Ozark, The Queen’s Gambit, The Haunting of Hill House, and 3 Body Problem. “His ability to discover and develop expansive worlds paired with his commitment to high-quality storytelling makes him an ideal addition to my leadership team,” Peter Friedlander said in a memo to staff.

Nick Pepper (Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned) left in February, and Matt King (Head of Tentpole, Genre and Universe Development, Wholly Owned) departed two months later when Fetter launched a major restructure. According to Deadline, these were the Stargate revival’s major advocates, and the relaunch “allegedly no longer aligned with Amazon’s programming strategy.” Fetter seems to have assembled a new team who are more responsive to his approach, and Amazon didn’t feel Stargate was a good fit anymore.

What’s Really Going On At Amazon?

Sadly, it's true. Amazon has elected not to move forward with the new Stargate series.



There's not much I can add beyond confirming what's happened. But I will say this…



Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that… pic.twitter.com/0D6S3QbiKa — Joseph Mallozzi 🏴‍☠️ (@BaronDestructo) June 3, 2026

According to the trades, Fetter’s department has oversight of a wide range of franchises: Fallout, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, Blade Runner 2099, the recently-released Spider-Noir, God of War, Tomb Raider, and Young Sherlock. Reading between the lines, he wants to tread a careful balance between catering to established fandoms and drawing in new viewers. That’s a tricky thing to do (pretty much no major franchise is pulling it off, as Star Wars is proving in the box office right now). Stargate‘s cancellation is the first thing that seems directly attributable to the new Fetter approach.

It’s worth noting that Fetter’s overall mission at Amazon – to build wider franchises and potentially shared universes – is poorly timed. In 2024, after the success of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan said he believed popular culture was entering what he called a “post-franchise era,” and almost every major franchise is proving him right. Star Wars and Marvel have cut down dramatically on their number of releases, Star Trek has broken an 11-year streak with no new shows either greenlit or in development, and Doctor Who‘s future is in doubt. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival was cancelled over at Hulu. Fetter may well be fighting against the wind.

None of this justifies Amazon’s Stargate cancellation; execs have ditched a plan by experienced creators who built this franchise from the ground up, and there’s no reason to believe they couldn’t do it again. But it does provide important context, and suggests Stargate‘s sad fate may be just the first – or, perhaps, the most visible – change over at Amazon as Fetter pushes his brief. No doubt Fetter’s vision will become clearer as the months pass, and we see what else happens at some of these other franchises.

What do you think about Stargate‘s cancellation? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!