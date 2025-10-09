Gen V All But Confirms the Biggest Cipher Theory & It Sets Up Homelander’s Defeat (But at a Cost)

There hasn’t been a mystery as big as Cipher in The Boys universe since the exploding head bandit. The new dean of Godolkin University in Gen V claims to be preparing his students for a human revolution that will probably never happen. That appears just to be a front, though, as he’s keeping his real motivations close to the vest. Whatever his plans are, they involve Marie Moreau, whom he made sure had Compound V coursing through her veins before her birth. Cipher continued Thomas Godolkin’s work when he took over Project Odessa, and since Marie is under his care once again, he’s ready to complete her training and utilize her to achieve his goals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marie isn’t taking to her new position, as all she wants to do is find her sister and live an everyday life. Needing a way out, Marie tasks her friends with digging up any dirt they can find on Cipher, such as the old man living in his house. Well, Gen V finally explained who the charred figure could be and how they can change not only its own future, but also that of The Boys.

Cipher Has More Connections to God U Than Just His Job

Cipher takes the gloves off in Gen V Season 2, Episode 5, when he throws Marie, Jordan Li, Emma Meyer, and Cate Dunlap into Elmira for their transgressions. A brief conversation with Sister Sage reveals that Cipher needs Marie to help him heal the world, which seems pretty bold for an educator. Unfortunately, Cipher doesn’t have to explain himself because the group escapes with the help of Sam Riordan in Episode 6, leaving him between a rock and a hard place. He visits Polarity, takes control of him to learn Marie’s location, and sends his enforcer, Vikor, to retrieve her. The plan is going swimmingly until Zoe Neuman shows up and kills the Thor pastiche, allowing everyone to escape with former Vought CEO Stan Edgar.

Edgar is looking to take the fight to Vought, and since Marie is so important to his former employer, he wants to get to her first. After arriving at Edgar’s hideout, the two sides exchange information. Learning about the old man Cipher’s housing prompts Edgar to recall an old rumor he heard when he first joined Vought, which claimed Godolkin was still alive. If Cipher really does have Godolkin, retrieving him could be the key to bringing down Vought and Homelander, as he knows everything about controlling and eliminating Supes. The only problem is that Edgar has no idea what kind of state Godolkin is in mentally and whether he’s the one actually pulling Cipher’s strings.

Thomas Godolkin Could Be the Greater of Two Evils

Since getting out of jail, Edgar has been busy. He retrieved his granddaughter from the Red River Institute and began collecting all the information he could about Godolkin’s research. The aim, of course, is to regain control of Vought and take Homelander down for good, a job he thinks Marie could be perfect for. However, Egar knows he’s far from being the foremost expert on Supes and feels that bringing Godolkin into the fold could greatly help them. But he’s overlooking another possibility that could spell doom for everyone: Godolkin is actually Cipher.

When Marie was training with her dean, she couldn’t find any Compvound V in his blood, leading her to believe he wasn’t a Supe. Pulling on that string proved to be a bad idea because he took control of Jordan during their fight with Marie. While the kids just took his word that he was a Supe after that, he may be holding back the truth. Edgar himself said that Godolkin knows everything about controlling Supes, so he might have developed a way to do it without touching them. If that’s the case, Marie and everyone will be walking into a trap of Godolkin’s design. He might even have them take down Homelander for him, opening the door for his rise to the top after decades of hiding in plain sight.

Gen V Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!