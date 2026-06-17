Harry Potter’s Casting of a Cut Movie Character Confirms HBO Is Getting the Remake Right

New casting details for the Harry Potter TV show confirm that HBO has the right approach to the project. 15 years after Daniel Radcliffe bowed out as the boy who lived, the Wizarding World is opening up again, both for a new generation of fans and long-time followers of the franchise. Initial rumblings of the project first made the rounds in 2021, but it wasn’t until 2023 that it was officially announced. From there, the casting and production went quietly with barely any hiccups, with Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton cast as the new Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

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The Harry Potter TV remake will land on HBO on Christmas Day 2026 with the first season set to consist of eight episodes. But while it hasn’t even premiered yet, the cable channel shows its confidence in the project by already renewing it for a sophomore year. Pre-production for Harry Potter season 2 is already underway, with filming set to start in the fall in the U.K. With that comes a string of casting updates, including the latest, which reveals that Peter Serafinowicz has boarded the show as Peeves the Poltergeist. While the character didn’t end up making it into the films, the jester ghost was a fixture of Hogwarts Castle in the books, so it’s incredibly exciting to see him finally come to life on the screen.

HBO’s Harry Potter introducing Peeves is a great treat for those who loved the books and missed his presence on the big screen, as rowdy as he is. Looking at it from a bigger perspective, the latest casting is a clear indication that the new remake has the right adaptation approach for the Wizarding World.

Harry Potter’s Additional Casting Fully Justifies Why The Remake Is Being Made

Image Courtesy of HBO

For context, Peeves was actually supposed to be introduced in the Warner Bros. movies. British actor Rik Mayall was tapped to play the mischievous spirit, but despite filming for several weeks, the role was ultimately cut entirely. Until now, there’s still no official reason for the change, but it seems like HBO is set on making up for it by introducing him in the TV series. Peeves isn’t actually the only Harry Potter book character that was cut from the film that is making a comeback on the small screen.

Previously, it was reported that casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann were working on finding the perfect actor to play Colin Creevey. The camera-toting Gryffindor famously idolized Harry in the novels, and even sacrificed his life in the Battle of Hogwarts. While Hugh Mitchell played Colin in 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, he was absent for the rest of the series. No actor has been tied to the role, but between his and Peeves’ casting, HBO is making the most out of the remake’s serial format.

Showrunners Francesca Gardiner and Jon Brown recognize that and are using the extra time effectively by building a more fleshed-out live-action Wizarding World. While the main trio and all the other major players will always be front and center of the narrative, devoting time to these smaller but still important characters is very important in terms of differentiating it from its predecessor — a key detail when addressing criticisms against the project about being nothing but a cash grab. Aside from that, going down this route will make the project more appealing to book readers who wanted more from the movies. It might even inspire those who just watched the films to check out the print source material for more context.

HBO’s Harry Potter Sets Up A Better Ending With Its Casting Trend

Image Courtesy of HBO Max

Each cycle will be dedicated to the events of one book, which means that the new Harry Potter series can run for at least seven seasons — barring the possibility that none of them will be split into two seasons, similar to what the movies did for Deathly Hallows: Parts 1 and 2. Unless something drastically happens, it’s safe to say that HBO is committed to finishing the whole run of the story, with the final season releasing around the early 2030s. While that’s still a long way to go, the casting of Peeves and Colin are already setting up a much better ending for the Harry Potter remake than its big screen counterpart.

Director David Yates and his team did a great job ending the fan-favorite Harry Potter movie series. Considering how packed the books were, splitting its story into two blockbusters was definitely the right move. That said, the limited screen time forced it to be absolutely discerning in choosing which parts of the novels definitely needed to be adapted. Unfortunately, both Peeves and Colin weren’t included in the intense Battle of Hogwarts, despite them playing integral parts in the conflict in print. By introducing them early and building up their characters, HBO is developing people’s investment in them, leading to a more satisfying payoff when the HBO show finally wraps up.

HBO’s Harry Potter show will premiere on December 25, 2026.

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