Harry Potter’s Missing Character Returning for the Remake Will Make 1 Big Villain Story So Much Better

HBO’s Harry Potter TV show will include a character missing from the movies, and it’ll have a notable impact on one of the saga’s biggest villains. The ability to do things differently from the Harry Potter movies, and, importantly, to be more book-accurate, is one of the biggest reasons to do the remake. The extended runtime afforded by the change in format means there is simply so much more it can (and must) include, which we’ve already seen with things like the casting of Professor Binns, and confirmation of scenes such as Vernon Dursley’s day at work amid the Wizarding World’s celebrations.

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One of the most exciting of these is the presence of Peeves in the Harry Potter remake. While it had already been stated he’d be included, having not been in the films (Rik Mayall was rather perfectly cast for The Philosopher’s Stone, but ended up on the cutting room floor), he’s now been cast, which makes it feel much more real. The mischievous poltergeist will be played by Peter Serafinowicz, which itself is an excellent bit of casting, and while he’ll play a part in Season 1, it’ll be even better a few years down the line.

Peeves’ Inclusion Will Make Umbridge’s Downfall Even Better In The Harry Potter Remake

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Peeves is largely a law unto himself and an agent of chaos: sometimes his actions help Harry, sometimes they hurt him. But where he really shines is in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Although he’s his usual self at points in the book, when things really begin to turn against Dolores Umbridge, Peeves proves himself very much opposed to the Ministry of Magic villain. When Fred and George Weasley go out with a bang at Hogwarts, telling the poltergeist to give her hell, he stands up and salutes his fellow troublemakers.

The spirit takes the twins’ words to his ghostly heart, because after that, he’s let loose more than ever, rampaging through the castle with glee, much to the horror of Argus Filch. As much as it’s in keeping with his character, it’s also clear he’s taking extra pleasure in disturbing Umbridge’s reign of terror, doing what he can to help drive her from the castle. Another great moment in this is when Professor McGonagall tells him he’s unscrewing a chandelier the wrong way, and later, lends him his walking stick so he can hit Umbridge with it.

These moments add to the delight in Umbridge being taken down. They show us more of McGonagall’s own lighter, more mischievous side, which is wonderful, and add a whole new dimension to Peeves as well. That not only makes Umbridge’s defeat all the more satisfying, considering she’s one of the most vile villains in the entire story, but then also plays into his role at the Battle of Hogwarts. There, Peeves again shows his loyalty to the school, attacking and mocking the Death Eaters, which is another story that absolutely must be included when the remake reaches that point.

Peeves’ Inclusion Shows HBO Is Getting Harry Potter Right

Image via WB Games

In terms of narrative, Peeves can quite easily be excluded. Without him, the story can still progress as it needs to – but it’s certainly less fun and colorful. He’s a rather unique character, so he adds a different flavor to things, and brings with him a lot of silliness and comic relief along with some mild antagonism to Harry (particularly in The Chamber of Secrets, because who doesn’t want to hear a performance of “Oh Potter, you rotter…”?!).

Beyond that, he also represents a stronger approach to the source material. Again, this is the benefit of more time, but by including someone like Peeves, it does highlight the approach to being as faithful as possible. This has another advantage as well, which is to make Hogwarts as a whole even better.

The castle should be like a character in its own right; it’s like a living, breathing thing, and it should be as packed and richly detailed and textured as possible in that regard, and the slice-of-Hogwarts-life portions of the books are a huge part of their appeal. Including Peeves, in the same way as things like the History of Magic lessons, is very much an indication that it’s getting that right.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be released on HBO and HBO Max this Christmas.

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