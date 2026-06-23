Game of Thrones Just Delivered the Most Epic House Stark Moment in 7 Years (& It’ll Only Get Better)

House Stark is (technically) back in House of the Dragon Season 3, and it just gave us a truly epic moment for the North. The Starks, and the North as a whole, have had a very minimal role in Game of Thrones‘ spinoffs. They weren’t featured in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and were only briefly seen in each season of HOTD so far, most notably as Cregan Stark met with Jacaerys Velaryon at the beginning of the Season 2 premiere, with scenes at Winterfell and Castle Black. Now, though, that’s changing. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 1.

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The first episode of Season 3, titled “Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood,” features a lot of major moments, including the Battle of the Gullet and the death of Jacaerys Velaryon and his dragon, Vermax. Among all of this is the introduction of the Winter Wolves, an army of grizzled Northmen who have been sent to fight in the Dance of the Dragons by Cregan. They end up meeting with Daemon and the army from the riverlands, and as they arrive under the direwolf banner, it gives us the most epic Stark moment since Game of Thrones Season 8 (I’d say Sansa being made Queen in the North, but you could go back further).

Roddy The Ruin’s Arrival With The Winter Wolves Is An Amazing Moment For The North

Image via HBO

There are a few different elements that make the arrival of the Winter Wolves, led by Lord Roderick Dustin of Barrowtown, aka Roddy the Ruin, so good. The first is simply how nice it is to see that Stark sigil again. Even though it’s in the midst of war, there’s something familiar and comforting about it, that feels a little like returning to the Game of Thrones of old. Better still, though, is just how Roddy introduces himself.

Fearlessly staring down Daemon Targaryen and his dragon, he tosses the head of Jason Lannister to the Rogue Once, which, after so many seasons of Game of Thrones, is a moment with huge significance. The Lannisters were the original enemy of the Starks in the main series, right from the first episode where Jaime pushed Bran from a window, through to Tywin helping orchestrate the Red Wedding, to Cersei lasting all the way until the penultimate episode. We sadly don’t get to see the battle that led to it, but the Stark army getting such a major victory over the Lannisters is undeniably still satisfying.

Even that is not the best part of it, though. No, that would be Roddy’s line, delivered perfectly by actor Tommy Flanagan: “We have come to die for the dragon Queen.” It’s taken straight from the pages of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, and is one of the best quotes of the show so far, telling us everything we need to know about Roddy and the rest of the Wolves in an instant.

What Happens Next To Roddy & The Winter Wolves

Image via HBO

The Winter Wolves’ story has already diverged from the book: Jason Lannister is killed at the Battle at the Red Fork, and they aren’t actually involved, but given the Stark/Lannister rivalry in Game of Thrones, it’s a reasonable change, even if the battle does happen off-screen. The first major conflict they fight in the book is the Battle of the Lakeshore, otherwise known as Fishfeed. This is the bloodiest land battle of the Dance of the Dragons, though it’s unclear if it’s going to make it into the TV series, or if it was combined with the Red Fork and we’re just seeing the aftermath.

After that, there are a couple of other major battles that Roddy and the rest of the Winter Wolves fight in: one called the Butcher’s Ball, and the other the First Battle of Tumbleton. Needless to say, they’re both very significant events and, unlike some of the other battles, there is no getting around including them on screen in House of the Dragon Season 3. They’re too important to the civil war and some of its biggest players, and it means the Winter Wolves, under that Stark banner, will at least be a part of two big set pieces this season.

As for Cregan himself, he’s not expected to be involved in House of the Dragon Season 3. He does come back into the story directly in the book, but not until much later on. So, if the show does bring him back, it probably won’t be until the fourth and final season.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 3 release at 9 pm ET on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

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