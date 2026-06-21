House of the Dragon Season 3 Cast Guide & 8 New Characters Explained

The fight for the Iron Throne continues in House of the Dragon Season 3, and that means our favorite characters on both Team Black and Team Green are back — along with some notable new players. As the Dance of the Dragons escalates heading into Season 3, more regions and characters will be roped into the Targaryen civil war. That means more faces to keep track of (though House of the Dragon Season 3’s looming deaths will even things out a bit). The new episodes will waste no time thrusting viewers back into the action, with House of the Dragon Season 3 set to open with the massive Battle of the Gullet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This will instantly shake things up for the series’ returning characters, and it will also deepen the central conflict. In the midst of it all, viewers should keep an eye out for these new House of the Dragon players. Some will prove more important than others heading into the back half of the Game of Thrones show, which is set to bring the stakes and action to new heights.

8) Lord Ormund Hightower (James Norton)

Image via HBO

Lord Ormund Hightower is one of the most important new characters to debut in House of the Dragon Season 3, as he’s essentially the Game of Thrones spinoff’s Tywin Lannister replacement. Given how powerful the Hightowers are — and how thoroughly connected to the Greens — it’s little surprise that they’re fighting for Aegon II’s claim to the Iron Throne. Ormund Hightower, the Lord of Oldtown and Alicent’s cousin, will become one of his most useful supporters. He’ll lead a massive host of men from the Reach, so we can expect him to be heavily involved in the ongoing warfare. He’s also currently responsible for Daeron Targaryen, Alicent’s youngest son who was sent to him as a ward.

James Norton brings Ormund Hightower to life in House of the Dragon Season 3, and he already looks to be one of the most magnetic new actors. He has a number of TV roles under his belt in shows like House of Guinness, King & Conqueror, The Nevers, and Happy Valley. He’s also been involved in films like Little Women, Mr. Jones, and Nowhere Special.

7) Daeron Targaryen (Actor TBA)

Image via HBO

With Lord Ormund Hightower making his debut in House of the Dragon Season 3, it only makes sense that his ward will show up — and finally introduce us to one of the prequel’s missing Targaryen characters. Daeron is Alicent Hightower’s fourth and youngest child with King Viserys I Targaryen. Despite the prominence of Alicent’s other children in the first two seasons of House of the Dragon, we’ve yet to meet Daeron. He’s involved in several later conflicts in the Dance of the Dragons, so now feels like the correct time to bring him in. He has a dragon named Tessarion and becomes known as “Daeron the Daring.”

While Daeron is set to make his debut in House of the Dragon Season 3, HBO has been quiet about the actor playing him. There are reports and rumors swirling, with X account House the Dragons claiming that Sky Italia lists Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as the character. There are also rumors that House of the Dragon Season 3 will see a fake version of Daeron, played by Charlie Gordon, handed over to Daemon Targaryen. All of this comes from reports and speculation, but we’ll soon know how much truth there is to it.

6) Ser Roderick Dustin aka Roddy the Ruin (Tommy Flanagan)

Image via HBO

A character with a nickname like Roddy the Ruin is bound to make an exciting addition to any fantasy series. Ser Roderick Dustin makes his entrance in House of the Dragon Season 3, and the head of House Dustin will demonstrate why he’s called that before long. The Lord of Barrowtown is older but still hugely impressive on the battlefield. He’ll lead a band of soldiers from the North, dubbed the Winter Wolves, in support of Rhaenyra Targaryen. He and the Winter Wolves will be involved in several conflicts in the Dance of the Dragons.

Tommy Flanagan will portray Roddy the Ruin in House of the Dragon, and the glimpses we’ve seen so far prove he’s an ideal choice for the role. Flanagan’s previous credits include shows like Sons of Anarchy and Power Book IV: Force, as well as movies like Gladiator and Braveheart. The latter should ensure he’ll fit right into the violent world of Westeros.

5) Ser Torrhen Manderly (Dan Fogler)

Dan Fogler was among a handful of stars cast in House of the Dragon Season 3 last year, and the actor will bring Ser Torrhen Manderly to life on the small screen. The son of Lord Desmond Manderly, Torrhen and his brother, Ser Medrick, are sent to fight for and support Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Dance of the Dragons. The foundation for their involvement is laid when Jace visits White Harbor and Winterfell at the end of Season 1/start of Season 2, convincing the North to rally behind his mother.

Fogler is well known for his role as Jacob Kolwalski in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, but his credits go beyond the Harry Potter franchise. His other notable films include Balls of Fury and Fanboys, and he’s appeared in TV shows like The Rainmaker, Eric, and The Walking Dead. Between Harry Potter and The Walking Dead, he’s no stranger to major franchises. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares in the Game of Thrones universe.

4) Alysanne Blackwood aka Black Aly (Annie Shapero)

Image via HBO

Alysanne Blackwood, also known among A Song of Ice and Fire fans as Black Aly, is another much-anticipated new character arriving in House of the Dragon Season 3. She’s an immensely skilled archer who fights for Rhaenyra Targaryen’s claim to the throne in the Dance of the Dragons. Black Aly is a deadly opponent, and she looks as threatening as her reputation suggests in HOTD Season 3’s promotional images and trailers. She’s involved in a couple major conflicts in the Targaryen civil war, including one where she’ll get the chance to lead and shine.

Annie Shapero will play Black Aly in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, and it’s likely to prove the actor’s biggest role yet. Shapero’s past credits aren’t as extensive as some of the other stars on this list, but her notable projects include 2023 series Red Skies, 2025 series The Narrow Road to the Deep North, and 2026 horror film Saccharine. Following her debut in House of the Dragon Season 3, she’s also set to appear in The Boys spinoff Vought Rising next year.

3) Ser Luthor Largent (Tom Cullen)

Ser Luthor Largent is one of those characters who is technically around off-screen prior to his first appearance, but he’ll get a proper introduction in House of the Dragon Season 3. The knight serves as a captain of the City Watch under King Viserys I Targaryen, and he’s made commander later on. The Greens deem him intimidating enough to promote, but Otto Hightower doesn’t completely trust him. Otto’s instincts may prove on the mark there, assuming Luthor takes the same turns in the show as he does in Fire & Blood.

Tom Cullen will convey the complexities of this character in House of the Dragon, and it should be one of the more interesting new roles. Cullen is best known for his time on series like Downton Abbey and Knightfall, but his more recent shows include Trespasses, The Gold, Mudtown, and Insomnia. He also starred in the 2011 film The Weekend and has a number of other appearances to his name.

2) Ser Jon Roxton (Joplin Sibtain)

Image via HBO

Another knight joining the Dance of the Dragons in House of the Dragon Season 3 is Ser Jon Roxton, and he’s one of the more ambitious and ruthless newcomers. (His sword is called Orphan-Maker, if that tells you anything about the character.) He’ll be fighting for Team Green, supporting Aegon II’s claim to the Iron Throne. We’ve yet to see much of the character in promotional footage and images, but Fire & Blood recounts an interesting trajectory for him. He’s certainly someone to keep an eye on.

Joplin Sibtain will tackle the role of Ser Jon Roxton in the upcoming episodes. The actor is well known for his stint as Brasso in Andor, but he also appeared in The Strangers: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 and Heavyweight. The actor’s earlier credits include series like Safe and Hard Sun, as well as an appearance in Doctor Who‘s “The Waters of Mars” special. House of the Dragon marks another big franchise for the actor, alongside Star Wars and Doctor Who.

1) Ser Adrian Redfort (Barry Sloane)

The last major new character in House of the Dragon Season 3 is Ser Adrian Redfort, yet another knight — one who will eventually join the ranks of Rhaenyra’s Queensguard. Fire & Blood‘s descriptions of Ser Adrian’s role in the Dance of the Dragons are fairly brief, though he’ll prove an important player by the end. (The HBO show may expand on the character as well, as an attempt to make us care more about his actions.)

Barry Sloane is set to play Ser Adrian Redfort, and this comes on the heels of his appearance in another fantasy adaptation: The Sandman on Netflix. Sloane’s other series credits include Revenge, The Whispers, Longmire, Six, and The Bay. He’s also appeared in a handful of films, though most of the actor’s experience is in TV. He’s lent his voice to the Call of Duty games, too, breathing life into Captain John Price on multiple occasions.

House of the Dragon Season 3’s Returning Cast

HBO

House of the Dragon Season 3’s new characters are poised to draw attention as the series returns, but the biggest players in the Game of Thrones spinoff are those returning for another chapter. That includes Rhaenyra and Aegon II, both of whom helm the opposing sides of the Targaryen civil war. Their closest family members and allies will be back, too — well, those who survived this long — giving us plenty of characters to worry about.

Here are the major stars reprising their roles in House of the Dragon‘s new episodes:

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull

Kieran Bew as Hugh

Tom Bennett as Ulf

Considering how action-heavy House of the Dragon Season 3 is going to be, we can probably expect that list to get shorter as the episodes continue. It’s likely supporting players will return as well, so we can look forward to a good mix of familiar and new faces. It wouldn’t be a Game of Thrones show without such a sprawling cast.

Which new character are you most excited to see in House of the Dragon Season 3? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!