How To Watch All Power Rangers Christmas Specials (But It’s Complicated)

It’s that wonderful time of year when the Christmas trees go up, the red and green lights light up the city, and snow starts to cover the ground, and when that happens, it’s also the perfect time to start watching Christmas episodes of your favorite franchises. When it comes to the Power Rangers franchise, there have been quite a few Christmas specials, with 12 in total throughout the show’s history. That’s why we’re breaking down where to watch each one of those Christmas specials, but I will warn you, it’s a bit complicated to track each one of them down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s start with the place to find five of those Christmas specials right off the bat. Tubi has started rolling out multiple seasons of Power Rangers, which you can watch completely free with ads. They recently released a collection titled Power Rangers: The Christmas Specials, which contains five specials that include Mighty Morphin Power Rangers‘ I’m Dreaming of a White Ranger, Power Rangers Zeo’s A Season to Remember, Power Rangers Samurai’s Christmas Together, Friends Forever, Super Samurai’s Stuck on Christmas, and Megaforce’s The Robo Knight Before Christmas.

It’s important to note that there’s a Vol. 1 distinction on the cover of the artwork, but right now that is the only Volume available. From here, things get a bit more complicated, as there are going to be multiple places to go depending on which Christmas special you are looking for. There is one special left during the Mighty Morphin era, but we’ll come back to that one later.

Let’s next go forward in the timeline, as the next special up is Dino Charge’s Race to Rescue Christmas. This entry and a few more moving forward are available on the official Power Rangers YouTube channel, albeit in different playlists. In fact, Race to Rescue Christmas is paired with Dino Super Charge’s Here Comes Heximas in one video, which does make things easier.

Next up is Ninja Steel’s Past, Presents, and Future, which was a crossover with Dino Charge. This special is also available on the official Power Rangers YouTube Channel, and was actually just uploaded a few days ago.

That is not the case though for the next Christmas special, which took place during Super Ninja Steel. Despite most of the Power Rangers seasons having left Netflix, including Ninja Steel, Super Ninja Steel is still streaming on Netflix. That makes it the only place to be able to stream that season’s Christmas special, titled The Poisy Show.

It’s also worth noting that you can find I’m Dreaming of a White Ranger, which was part of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers season 3, streaming on Netflix as well, and while you’re on Netflix, you can also find the final Christmas special to date. That is Dino Fury’s Secret Santa Special, so in total, there are three Christmas specials currently on Netflix.

Now, for those keeping count, that leaves us with two missing Christmas specials. Those are Mighty Morphin Power Rangers season 2’s Alpha’s Magical Christmas and Power Rangers Beast Morphers Special Scrozzle’s Revenge. Alpha’s Magical Christmas was a direct-to-video release in 1994, and to date, it hasn’t received any sort of remaster or re-release, and it hasn’t been added to Netflix’s current lineup for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers season 2 either. That means the only way to watch it currently is by checking out uploaded versions on YouTube, and you can find a great one from Morphin Madness right here.

The most curious entry on this list is actually one of the more recent specials. That special is Scrozzle’s Revenge, which is part of Power Rangers Beast Morphers. Beast Morphers is currently available on Tubi, but the Christmas special isn’t part of the season lineup there. There are Beast Morphers clips of the episode on the official YouTube channel, but right now, if you want to see the whole episode, you have to find it on fan uploads, and the YToonZ version right here is a perfect example.

That does it for the Power Rangers Christmas specials, so now you can ring in the holiday season in a truly Morphinominal way.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!