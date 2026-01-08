Netflix’s New Thriller With 2 MCU Stars Has One of the Wildest Plot Twists in Years (You Need To See It)

Netflix has no shortage of thrilling TV series and movies with major twist endings, but its latest one might just take the cake for being the wildest yet. Whether it’s Stranger Things‘ divisive finale (which prompted conspiracy theories that it was fake), the mystery of Harlan Coben show Run Away, or the ambiguous conclusion to A House of Dynamite, the streamer has had multiple endings in recent months designed to really get people talking and leave viewers surprised.

Few, though, can match its latest series, His & Hers. The thriller, which dropped on the platform on January 8th, 2026, stars Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, The Punisher) and Tessa Thompson (Creed, Thor: Ragnarok) in an adaptation of Alice Feeney’s novel of the same name. The pair play Jack, a police detective, and Anna, an investigate reporter, who clash as they both attempt to solve the same murder, but this is far from your standard mystery. The rest of the show’s cast includes:

Pablo Schreiber as Richard

Crystal Fox as Alice

Sunita Mani as Priya

Rebecca Rittenhouse as Lexy

Jamie Tisdale as Rachel

Poppy Liu as Helen Wang

Marin Ireland as Zoe

His & Hers Is A Must-Watch Netflix Hit To Start 2026

The murder in question takes place back in Anna’s hometown, and is of the mean girl from her high school, a woman named Rachel. The point of the narrative – and its title – is that there are two sides to every story, and that’s what His & Hers focuses in on, looking at things from the perspectives of both Jack and Anna. We learn that the pair are an estranged couple, and the reveals only continue from there, with both of them acting suspicious, and the twists getting wilder, sometimes more absurd, and incredibly watchable.

This is a propulsive show that’s designed to be binged and, while the initial reviews are somewhat mixed, it’s a fun, rather bonkers series that feels perfect for staying in and watching during the cold, dark days of January, which is clearly Netflix’s intent. The performances, particularly (and unsurprisingly) from the two leads are tremendous, but what will be remembered and talked about the most is the ending.

Without getting into spoilers or plot specifics just yet, His & Hers concludes with a truly jaw-dropping twist that is almost impossible to see coming, even after so many shocks before it. It’s worth speeding through for that alone, because there aren’t many Netflix series in recent years that can match it, but there’s plenty to enjoy along the way.

What Happens At The End Of His & Hers And Who The Killer Is (Major Spoilers Ahead)

If you’ve seen the show, or simply want to know what all the fuss is about, then let’s get into the main spoilers of what happens in His & Hers‘ ending. After multiple twists and turns to this point, it’s revealed after a one-year time jump that the person who killed Rachel is… Alice, Anna’s mother. There’s a hell of a lot of context that goes into that reveal, but if you do just want the cliff notes:

Anna and Jack’s baby, Charlotte, died as a result of cot death.

Anna left because of this, leaving a grieving Alice watching old tapes of her for comfort.

By viewing a tape from Anna’s 16th birthday (an event that had surfaced earlier in the series, but with new footage), she learns that her daughter was sexually assaulted, and decides to take revenge on those involved.

Alice attacked Rachel (after seeing her with Jack, the pair having an affair) and stabbed her to death.

Alice faked having dementia in the build-up to and aftermath of this, so that she’d have a perfect excuse and no one would ever suspect her of the crime.

Alice also then went on to kill Helen and Zoe.

She confesses all of this in a letter to Anna, which she reads in the closing moments of the finale, before sharing a sad smile together. So, yes, it ends with a vengeful, murderous mother who faked having dementia in order to kill the people who had wronged her daughter many years earlier, but if you haven’t already, you should watch to see how it all plays out, because a description doesn’t do it justice.

His & Hers consists of six episodes, and is now streaming on Netflix.

