One of Godzilla’s Most Terrifying Enemies Returns After 7 Years

Seven years after Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has finally brought back one of the Monsterverse’s most powerful Titans. Can humans possibly coexist with Kaiju? That’s the real question behind Monarch Season 2, as the world wrestles with the aftermath of G-Day. It’s a very personal question for Cate and Kentaro Randa, who’ve learned their family has been tied to the Titans since the 1940s. By the end of Monarch Season 2, the Randas are divided. Kentaro has gone rogue, believing he can use the Axis Mundi to save his father’s life.

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Kentaro is working with Isabel Simmons, and he’s being manipulated. She doesn’t want to coexist with Titans at all, nor does she have any interest in real time travel. Rather, she simply wants to turn the Axis Mundi into a “fountain of youth” that can make a profit. In the season’s finale scenes, we learn Kentaro and Isabel have headed off to a remote location in search of a very familiar Titan.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Brings Back Rodan

It seems they’ve sought out Rodan, one of the Monsterverse’s most famous Titans, who last appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. A giant pterosaur, Rodan is a powerful Titan associated with volcanoes and fire. An intelligent and ferocious fighter, Rodan initially sided with Ghidorah but was the first to bow to Godzilla in the end. According to the film and tie-ins, Monarch discovered the dormant Rodan at a dormant volcano on Isla de Mara, monitoring the creature for years before it awoke.

The final scenes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters show Lee Shaw pursuing Isabel and Kentaro to an active volcano now inhabited by Rodan. It’s unclear whether this is the same Rodan, or another creature of the same species; the latter seems more likely, depending on the Monsterverse timeline. Whatever the truth may be, Lee is told that Isabel and Kentaro don’t care about whether they cause the world to burn. With Rodan, that is a terrifying possibility.

Every season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tends to focus on a single Titan, with others in the background. Godzilla took center-stage in Season 1, Season 2 was all about Titan X, and it seems the inevitable Season 3 will focus on Rodan. That’s a fascinating twist, given the rights are still owned by Toho and only licensed to Legendary; it’s likely a project-specific agreement has been struck, just as it was for the film appearance. It will be thrilling to see Rodan, one of the Monsterverse’s more ambiguous Titans, fleshed out in Monarch.

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