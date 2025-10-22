One Of WWE’s Brightest Superstars Reveals Injury (And They Could Be Losing The Title Very Soon)

WWE has had to shift plans considerably due to the recent injury to Seth Rollins, which has now resulted in a match for the World Heavyweight Championship that doesn’t involve The Vision. Now WWE has to adjust plans once more, as one of their brightest superstars has revealed they suffered an injury on this past Friday’s SmackDown, and it will likely result in them losing their Title incredibly soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier in the day, it had been teased that Sol Ruca would have something to share during WWE NXT, and it didn’t seem like great news. It turns out that was correct, as Ruca shared she suffered an injury on Friday during her match on SmackDown, and while she didn’t go into detail about the injury, she was wearing a knee brace and was using a cane, so it seems to be knee-related.

Play video

Ruca revealed she is not medically cleared, and therefore, she can’t compete at Halloween Havoc to defend her Women’s North American Championship. Ruca was set to defend her Title against Blake Monroe, and Monroe started to argue that she should just receive the Title as a forfeit. That’s where Zaria offered another option to General Manager Ava Raine.

Zaria said she could defend the Women’s North American Championship at Halloween Havoc in Ruca’s honor, and while Monroe scoffed at the idea, Ava was fine with it. The ultimate decision fell to Ruca though, and while Ruca seemed initially hesitant, she ultimately said there was no one she trusted more and that she was okay with it. Zaria will now face Monroe at Halloween Havoc for the Women’s North American Championship, but this has also created the very real possibility that Ruca could lose her Title without even being involved in the match.

Ruca and Zaria have been a formidable Tag Team despite being relatively new to the Tag Team Division, and they’ve become close friends in the weeks and months since first teaming up. There have been some issues as of late with getting wires crossed and not being on the same page, especially with Ruca having two Championships to defend (including her Women’s Speed Championship) on top of their attempts at becoming Tag Team Champions.

The cracks have started to show in their alliance, and this could be the final event that tears them apart if Zaria loses Ruca’s Title at Halloween Havoc. Even if Monroe cheats, Zaria is going to feel bad for losing the Championship for Ruca, and Ruca will likely feel some sort of resentment towards Zaria for being the one to lose it, even if it’s not all the way fair.

The biggest question mark in all this, however, is the reality of Ruca’s injury. If it’s a serious knee injury, she could be out for a prolonged amount of time, so it would actually make sense to have someone else run with the Title while she’s sidelined. Zaria and Monroe could benefit from a Title reign, though Monroe seems to be the most logical choice, given that Zaria seems destined to feud with Ruca at some point once this team gets torn apart. If Zaria does win, you can still build to that, as Ruca starts to get jealous that she’s holding her Title like it’s hers, building to a big fallout match between the two former friends.

We’ll have to wait and see, but we wish Ruca all the best and wish her a quick recovery.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!