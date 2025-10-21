WWE Strips Seth Rollins Of The Title (And Surprise Betrayal Leads to Final 2 Contenders)

The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster for The Vision and Seth Rollins, as reports indicated Rollins might be legitimately injured and could require surgery. We finally got our answer about Rollins’ status during tonight’s WWE Raw, as Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed Rollins had already undergone surgery and was going to be out for a lengthy amount of time. WWE then stripped Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship, and after a truly unexpected betrayal, it was revealed which 2 superstars would battle at Saturday Night’s Main Event for the right to become the new Champion.

One of those Superstars was already solidified previously, as CM Punk was already supposed to face Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. To decide his opponent for the now vacant Title, Raw held a 30-man Battle Royal, and it would come down to the final four of Jimmy Uso, Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. An unexpected turn led to Jey eliminating both Knight and his brother Jimmy, and after he managed to avoid an attack from Mysterio, he took out the final person and earned his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Here’s how it all went down.

Otis was eliminated first by Rusev, and Rusev took out Akira Tozawa right after. The Judgement Day then eliminated Dragon Lee, and then Dominik Mysterio came out of nowhere and eliminated both Penta and Rusev as they battled on the ring apron. After the break, Sheamus and Ivar went toe to toe in the center of the ring, which led to Sheamus impressively lifting Ivar and slamming him onto the ring apron.

El Grande Americano’s cheating ways caught up with him thanks to The Usos, and then Judgement Day saved Mysterio in the corner, but then Sheamus got revenge and knocked McDonagh to the floor. Balor avoided elimination but got rocked by Sheamus and then knocked to the floor, and Sheamus finally hit the floor thanks to some help from Kofi Kingston. AJ Styles then tossed Mysterio over the ropes, but the referee missed it, so he was still in the match.

Styles was able to fight back from elimination and knock out Kingston, and Jimmy saved Jey from elimination soon after. Jimmy finally got rid of Styles, and then Jey pushed over Jimmy and Knight in an unexpected twist. Mysterio was still in the match and waiting, but Jey countered the 619 and threw him over, getting the win and moving on to face Punk for the Title.

As for Rollins, he’s going to be out for a while, but WWE isn’t dropping his aspect of the story by any means. That was signified by a tense exchange between Paul Heyman and Becky Lynch, and Lynch issued a warning to Heyman that revenge may take a while, but it will happen.

“Listen to me, you penguin-faced prick. Your snake oil salesman crap doesn’t work on me, okay? I don’t like you; I have never liked you. I have never trusted you, but neither did my husband, but unlike the people whose coattails you rode on, he didn’t need you. He used you. He knew you were gonna turn on him and was actually a little surprised it took you so long. But don’t worry, when he comes back, he’s not going to hurt you, you’re nothing to him, okay? And you’ll be nothing without him, but all the people you love in this business, all the people you surround yourself with, whatever Nepo baby you decide to attach yourself to, he’s going to kill them, but he’s not going to kill you. You’re just gonna wish that he had,” Lynch said.

Jey Uso vs CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship will now take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will be held in Salt Lake City on November 1st.

