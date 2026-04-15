Paramount+’s #1 TV Show Confirms How Much Its Biggest Franchise Has Changed After 8 Years

Each streaming platform has its own signature offerings, and for Paramount+, it’s clear that it’s one particular franchise. This doesn’t mean that the streamer doesn’t have a diverse offering of shows and movies. Aside from licensed classic materials, such as Frasier, Happy Days, Twin Peaks, and The Affair, Paramount+ also has a strong portfolio of original shows, like Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, School Spirits, MobLand, and Criminal Minds: Evolution. These are on top of Paramount+ being the exclusive streaming destination for next-day availability for ongoing CBS shows, including NCIS, Matlock, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Tracker, and Ghosts.

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Amid all those options, however, Paramount+’s undisputed banner franchise comes from Taylor Sheridan. While other neo-Western series under his umbrella, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown, are all hits on their own, the Yellowstone world is simply far more expansive, both in scope and popularity. Aside from the flagship series, which episodes first aired on Paramount Network, it also led to a series of spinoffs in Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s 1883, as well as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s 1923. In 2026, however, a year after Yellowstone ended its five-season run, the universe is continuing through new avenues.

Marshals Explores A Brand New Frontier For Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone Franchise

Image Courtesy of CBS

As part of CBS’s 2025-2026 programming, it launched Marshals, featuring the return of Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton. The series is a major departure from what was established by its parent series and a groundbreaking project for the universe for a couple of different reasons. Set around a year since the mothership wrapped up, Marshals follows Kayce as he goes down a brand new path that he is forced to take following Monica’s death. Essentially a procedural set in the Yellowstone world, its story is less of ranch drama and political circus and more of chasing all sorts of criminals. As the very first network series in the franchise, it also has more episodes than the typical Sheridan-created fare.

One specific factor of Marshals, however, highlights just how much the Yellowstone franchise has evolved since it kicked off in 2018. While it has had spinoffs in the past, Grimes’ show is the first non-period offshoot. As indicated by their titles, 1883 and 1923 were all set during those years and traced the history of the Dutton clan in the Montana ranch that they had occupied for so many years. At one point, David Oyelowo’s Lawmen: Bass Reeves was also supposed to be part of Yellowstone‘s period show portfolio, but plans changed, and it became a separate show of its own.

Now, Marshals is opening an entirely new world for the Yellowstone franchise. Whereas events of previous spinoffs are beholden to the story details established in the main series, the CBS series has more creative space to craft what’s next for Kayce and his new team. Therefore, it can be more experimental with its storytelling, which is an exciting notion.

Marshals Is An Indication Of What The Future Of Yellowstone Looks Like

Image Courtesy of Paramount Network

For what it’s worth, Marshals is just the beginning of this new trend for the Yellowstone franchise. Immediately after debuting in March 2026, the project quickly shot to the top of the ratings, giving Justin Hartley’s dominant Tracker a run for its money. Its success lays the foundation for more sequel shows in the universe, which are coming. Sheridan is also launching a new show for John Dutton III’s other surviving kid in Beth. In May, Kelly Reilly is set to reprise the role alongside Cole Hauser as Rip in Dutton Ranch. Unlike Marshals, however, Beth and Rip’s sequel series was properly set up at the end of Yellowstone, when they moved out of Montana and to a new ranch, which will be the backdrop of their upcoming series.

There is also a plan for another contemporary spinoff, albeit not a direct sequel story like Marshals and Dutton Ranch. Announced long before Kayce and Beth’s respective shows were officially greenlit, 6666 is an offshoot that is supposed to be in development. The project will be set in the historic Texas Four Sixes Ranch and tackle its day-to-day operations, focusing on ranch life and elite horse breeding. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any substantial movement on the show for quite a while now. That being said, as long as it isn’t officially canceled, it can still happen, further expanding Paramount+‘s modern Yellowstone spinoff roster.

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