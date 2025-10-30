Stranger Things: Vecna Just Made 1 Massive Will Theory More Likely (& It’s Not His Death)

The holiday season is typically a time for celebration. Families get together for food and festivities, wanting to end the year with a bang. In between all the parties and obligations, there’s time to sneak in a few festive movies and TV shows. Most sitcoms have great Thanksgiving episodes, and there are more than a few classic Christmas movies that have to be viewed at least once every year. However, Netflix is throwing a wrench into those plans in 2025 by releasing the final season of its hit show, Stranger Things, in three batches. The first one arrives around Thanksgiving, the second hits on Christmas, and the series finale drops on New Year’s Eve.

The breaks mean that there’s going to be plenty of time to speculate about who lives and dies and what becomes of Hawkins, Indiana. There’s already a lot of that going on, but famously, the Duffer brothers like to keep everything close to the vest, meaning the show’s marketing usually isn’t much help. However, the latest trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 may reveal something about Will Byers, fueling a major theory about him that doesn’t involve his death.

There’s Only One Goal in Stranger Things Season 5

Nearly every season of Stranger Things plays out the same way. After defeating a threat in the previous outing, the kids think their work is done and get back to having fun. The good times don’t last long, though, because another creature from the Upside Down starts making a stink, forcing everyone to get back on the horse and fight back. Season 5 isn’t going to be like that because the entire town is already on edge. A giant portal to the Upside Down is open, and the government is keeping Hawkins under lockdown. That doesn’t sit right with Mike Wheeler and Co., so they devise a plan to take out the cause of all of this, Vecna. They don’t know where to find him, but they have ways of finding out, which is enough for them.

What’s sure to be one of the final Stranger Things trailer reveals all the work that’s going into preparing for the fight against Vecna. Eleven continues to hone her skills; Nancy Wheeler trades in her shotgun for a rifle, and Mike stands between his friends and danger. One of the characters who doesn’t find themselves in the middle of the action initially is Will Byers, who’s been struggling to find his footing ever since visiting the Upside Down in Season 1. With all that he’s been through, it’s hard to blame Stranger Things for relegating him to the back seat in recent years. Well, he’s clearly not going to stay there for good because the trailer’s final shot flips the script by having Vecna confront Will, explaining that he needs his help one more time. Vecna doesn’t reveal exactly what he’s after, but it could mean that a popular fan theory about Will is true.

Will Byers Could Be the Key to Defeating Vecna

Despite leaving the Upside Down behind years ago, Will’s connection to the mysterious place is still strong. He can feel when something is about to happen, allowing him to warn his more capable friends. However, Eleven and the rest aren’t always going to be around to save him. Will will have to learn to fight his own battles, and many fans believe he will before the end of the show. A popular theory that always makes the rounds claims that Will has powers of his own; he just doesn’t know how to harness them. Maybe another run-in with Vecna will give Will the push he needs, especially since Stranger Things has yet to fill a very important role in its final season.

The episode titles for Season 5 make sense for the most part, except for “The Sorcerer.” No character has yet to prove themself worthy of that title, but Will certainly has a right to be in the running. During the D&D campaigns in the series, he goes by “Will the Wise” and asks his friends to refer to him by his full name. Vecna does as much when he meets up with Will in the trailer, calling him “William.” It’s possible that the villain is well aware of his old friend’s potential and wants to dig his claws into him before he can get any more powerful. While it would make sense for Eleven to end the series, as she’s the most powerful weapon the good guys have, Will bringing the whole thing full circle would make for some great TV.

Stranger Things Season 5 starts streaming on Netflix on November 26.

