Spring of 2024 marked the 20th anniversary of the Friends series finale, while fall of 2024 marked the 30th anniversary of the series premiere. It’s an auspicious time for sitcom that has never really left the cultural zeitgeist, going from a broadcast ratings powerhouse to a cable re-run machine, and finally to a staple of the streaming binge-watch diet. Along the way, it became a central part of how we celebrate holidays like Thanksgiving.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Friends had 10 seasons on NBC, and nine of those seasons featured Thanksgiving episodes. They came like clockwork in either the eighth or ninth episode of each season, simultaneously celebrating the holiday while confronting all the awkwardness it can stir up. Many sitcoms made a habit of marking occasions like this, but Friends‘ Thanksgiving episodes stand out in particular – both as some of the best episodes of the show and some of the best Thanksgiving episodes on TV.

Ranking things is fun enough for its own sake, but this list may also help you narrow down your viewing schedule next weekend. Sadly, your loved ones may not be interested in watching nearly three and a half hours of Friends to get all these episodes in, so try and prioritize your favorites – or mine. Below are all nine of Friends‘ Thanksgiving episodes, ranked from least-great to greatest.

9. “The One with the Late Thanksgiving”

Friends is simply a great show overall, but sadly one episode had to be in last place on this list. The final Thanksgiving episode – Season 10, Episode 8 – loses a lot of points for breaking up the cast. While most of the others are bottle episodes, this one sends Phoebe and Rachel on one side quest and Joey and Ross on another, leaving Monica and Chandler angry that everyone is late to the dinner they were reluctant to cook in the first place. The grand punchline is that they get a call with good news about their adoption process, and the whole gang drops their frustration to celebrate with a big feast.

This isn’t a bad episode of Friends, but it’s pretty weak for a Thanksgiving episode. Still, it’s one of the ways Season 10 cleverly sets the groundwork for big changes among the group, including the end of their decade-long Thanksgiving traditions.

Friends Reunion Special – Photography by Terence Patrick

8. “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”

Season 7’s Thanksgiving episode landed low on this list for some admittedly shallow reason. For one thing, after seven years of identifying with Chandler, it’s hard to suddenly learn that he actively dislikes dogs, making him the undisputed villain of this story. For another thing, this is a bumpy chapter in the development of Rachel and Tag’s relationship. That plot seems to move along in fits and starts, and his awkward invitation to Thanksgiving is one lurch that just doesn’t feel right. Still, there’s a lot of fun, memorable stuff going on in this episode, from Phoebe’s hijinks to Ross’ meltdown over the 50-state challenge. I especially love the reveal that neat freak Monica is actually fine with having a lovable dog in her home.

7. “The One with Rachel’s Other Sister”

It’s always hard to introduce a new character late in a sitcom, and considering that challenge, Christina Applegate fits in well as Rachel’s sister Amy. Still, her presence seems to overshadow the usual dynamic between the six main characters. This episode is pretty low on the list, but this year it’s definitely worth watching because it got so much attention following Matthew Perry’s death last year. It has some sweet moments for Chandler that translate well to Perry himself.

6. “The One Where Ross Got High”

Another great case of Ross getting knocked down a peg, the Thanksgiving episode in Season 6 benefits from the inclusion of the Geller parents, Jack (Elliott Gould) and Judy (Christina Pickles). These two are always funny and slot in surprisingly well for a show that’s supposed to be all about young adults seeking independence and found-family. However, the real highlight of this episode is Rachel’s dessert snafu, which builds the antipation masterfully and evokes real-life “ick” sounds in at least a few viewers I know.

5. “The One with the Thanksgiving Flashbacks”

It’s clear that Friends took its Thanksgiving episodes seriously by the way it went all out in Season 5. This episode – sometimes alternatively titled “The One with All the Thanksgivings” – takes the viewer back in time with several cutaway scenes, including one to Phoebe’s past life as a Civil War field nurse who lost an arm on Turkey day. The melodramatic reminiscence by Monica, Chandler, Rachel and Ross adds weight to the importance of the holiday and fleshes out their relationships – which is welcome considering they were already close when the series began.

Meanwhile, the B-plot gives us probably the most iconic image in Friends Thanksgiving history – Joey and Monica wearing the turkey on their heads. That alone will make it essential viewing in many households next weekend.

4. “The One with Chandler in a Box”

Season 4 is Friends‘ strongest season, and the Thanksgiving episode is no exception. It incorporates the ongoing story of the live triangle between Joey, Chandler and Kathy – played by Paget Brewster, who elevates this whole season as well. As a grand gesture of apology, Chandler spends most of the episode closed inside a box to atone for kissing Kathy behind Joey’s back. On top of that, Joey demands that he stay silent the whole time, which Chandler sticks to even when Kathy shows up to break up with him.

The episode perfectly captures the balance of sweetness and sarcasm that defines Friends, and it’s the kind of story that makes the audience realize just how close they’ve become with these characters. The worst part of the story is Monica’s awkward dalliance with her ex-boyfriend’s son, but at least it’s forgettable.

3. “The One Where Underdog Gets Away”

The very first Thanksgiving episode needed a place of honor on this list, but I think this is as high as it can go. While Monica, Chandler, Joey, Ross and Phoebe were all close before the story began and Rachel was an old friend, this is apparently the first time all six of them have spent Thanksgiving together. It was a big swing for a holiday that’s typically about family reunions, but it worked out perfectly, and it established one of the show’s most enduring traditions – as we can see.

2. “The One with the Rumor”

“The One with the Rumor” is an absolute classic, with many of the best elements of a Friends Thanksgiving episode rolled into one package. It keeps the action in Monica’s apartment, but also introduces a new face in the form of Will (Brad Pitt,) an old friend who went to high school with Monica, Ross and Rachel. Pitt fits into the ensemble like a glove – perhaps the best artifact from Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship in existence – and dredging up old drama a perfect recipe for Thanksgiving humor. To top it all off, Joey’s selection of maternity pants inspired a generation of viewers to dress more comfortably on this gluttonous holiday.

Finally, Season 3’s “The One with the Football” is very different from every other Friends Thanksgiving episode, but that’s what makes it special. From the Geller Cup to the ominous egg timer to Joey and Chandler’s competition for love – all the pieces fit together effortlessly to remind us why this show resonated with so many people. It’s entertaining and inspiring, but this episode is especially worth watching for those who find themselves falling into familiar patterns with their siblings when they get together for the holidays.

[RELATED: TV Debate: Is Seinfeld More Popular Than Friends?]

Friends is streaming now on Max – including all 10 seasons and all nine Thanksgiving episodes. It is also available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital, with a 30th anniversary edition released just this year.