8 Creepiest Monsters in Supernatural, Ranked

The creepiest monsters in Supernatural helped keep the show scary for 15 successful seasons, as Sam and Dean Winchester set out to kill as many monsters as they could to protect society from things that go bump in the night. While the series soon moved into the realm of angels and denizens of Hell battling for the fate of Earth, and eventually brought even God into the equation, some of the best episodes were the Monster of the Week variety. In those episodes, the creepiest monsters were almost always the best when it came to Sam and Dean taking them down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From creepy moonsters who hunt down and feed on children to demonic creatures from Hell and even killer clowns, here are the creepiest Supernatural monsters the show introduced in its 15 seasons.

8) Rakshasa

Image Courtesy of The CW

Honestly, what makes the Rakshasa one of the creepiest Supernatural monsters is the fact that it looks like a clown. Stephen King had it right when he realized that clowns were terrifying by themselves, much less when they were proven to be demonic creatures hellbent on terrorizing kids. Much like Pennywise from IT, the Rakshasa appears in intervals, usually once every 20 or 30 years, to feed on human flesh. The Raksasha appears in Season 2 of Supernatural, and this demon clown was as creepy as they come.

7) Hellhounds

Image Courtesy of The CW

The Hellhounds stand as one of the creepiest Supernatural monsters because they are almost impossible to see. They show up when a person’s time is up, and they are relentless in dragging a person straight to Hell. When they are shown, they have blood red eyes, sharp, piercing teeth, and a growling face that is ready to rip someone apart. These creatures are unstoppable once they get a human’s scent, and the only way to stop them is with things like the Angel Blades or the Colt, and usually, there are more coming.

6) Jefferson Starships

Image Courtesy of The CW

The Jefferson Starships still win the title for the best name for any creepy Supernatural monster. For anyone of a certain age, or at least for people who listen to the music Dean loves, Jefferson Starship is a classic rock band. However, unlike his favorite rock bands, Dean thinks Jefferson Starship is “horrible” and hard to get rid of, which is why he named these little beasts after them. They are hybrid monsters with a vampire’s teeth, a wraith’s spikes, and the ability to shapeshift. As one of Dean’s most despised monsters, they deserve a spot among the creepiest and most annoying Supernatural monsters.

5) Djinn

Image Courtesy of The CW

The Djinn is a creepy Supernatural monster, and it has nothing to do with how they look. Instead, these are the creatures who gave way to the myths of the genies, as they grant wishes to the people who find them. However, the Djinn always uses trickery and deceit to twist the wishes into whatever they want. This means these monsters can promise someone their deepest desire, but then twist it around to torment the person, often putting them into a coma-like state where the Djinn can then feed on them. As wish monsters, these creepy creatures showed up in six different Supernatural seasons.

4) Changelings

Image Courtesy of The CW

Supernatural pulled in the Changelings from European mythology, and they are monsters that replace a stolen child. Then, as the Changeling mother eats the stolen baby, the young Changeling begins feeding on the child’s mother. That is creepy enough in and of itself. However, what is scariest is that they look like regular kids unless you see their reflection in something like a mirror, where they appear with hollowed-out eyes and giant, toothy mouths. These Supernatural monsters appeared in Season 3, and it was a terrifying and creepy moment when Sam and Dean realized the Changeling mother had stolen and consumed the human children.

3) Leviathans

Image Courtesy of The CW

The Leviathons were the big bads for almost the entire seventh season of Supernatural. They were the first beasts that God created, which means they have been in existence even longer than the Angels. They were so powerful and destructive that God created Purgatory so he would have a place to lock them away. They are as creepy-looking as any Supernatural monster, with their entire faces taken up by a large, gaping mouth with sharp teeth and a disgusting tongue. They can also only die by one weapon, and it is almost impossible to create one based on the ingredients needed.

2) Rugaru

Image Courtesy of The CW

The Rugaru is not only one of the creepiest Supernatural monsters, but also one of the most tragic. These are normal humans who live an everyday life until they turn 30. At that point, they turned into monsters with animal instincts who will eat anything, starting with their loved ones, since they can’t control their hunger. What is most tragic is that no Rugaru has ever avoided this fate, no matter how good a person they were before the curse took effect. Sam and Dean experienced a Rugaru in Supernatural Season 4, and the young man never wanted this to happen and agreed to sacrifice himself to save his loved ones.

1) Shtriga

Image Courtesy of The CW

The Shtriga is a terrifying being from Supernatural, and easily one of the creepiest monsters to ever appear on the show. They are based on the Albanian myth that is similar to witches, but these creatures feed on a human’s life force. The person will slowly die, and the Shtriga can keep feeding off them before moving on to the next victim, meaning there is no limit to how long they can live. The Shtriga in Supernatural feed off children’s life forces, which gives them more time to weaken the children and live longer. These appeared in Season 1, and these Supernatural monsters were terrifying.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!