The Young Sheldon Characters Returning in The Big Bang Theory’s Sequel (& It’s Not Sheldon)

In an unexpected turn of events, The Big Bang Theory sequel series is bringing back a Young Sheldon character, but it isn’t who you think. Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s sitcom franchise will be marking several firsts when it makes a small screen return in July. While the universe is well and alive with CBS’s Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Montana Jordan and Emily Osment’s series barely have any ties to the mothership, since it was born from the popularity of Young Sheldon. Because of that, fans of the original The Big Bang Theory are left still looking for new content to satisfy their interest in seeing more from the 2007 series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, Lorre and Prady are teaming up with Zak Penn for the very first show set after The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019. Spearheaded by Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will see the beloved comic book store owner from Pasadena in his own adventure, as he tries to save his reality from total ruin. He is aided by other familiar faces from The Big Bang Theory, such as Lauren Lapkus’ Denise, Brian Posehn’s Bert Kibbler, and John Ross Bowie’s Barry Kripke. As confirmed by the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe trailer, the destruction of the Sheldon, Leonard, and Howard-created device, the Vari-state Quantum Entanglement Device, leads to the multiversal adventure, which also paves the way for other players from the franchise to make an appearance. That said, while most of them are from the flagship, the new promo for the series confirms the Young Sheldon characters coming back in the comedic duo, Penn & Teller.

A short scene from the latest clip for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe shows Penn & Teller performing in one of the post-apocalyptic realities that the gang finds themselves in. The pair’s situation is so dire that the signage in front of their tent says that they will perform in exchange for food. For context, both previously appeared in Young Sheldon. In the prequel’s season 5 finale, Teller played the voice of Pus while Penn brought Acne to life. More interestingly, Penn was also in The Big Bang Theory, although playing Amy’s dad, Larry Fowler.

Will Either Version Of Sheldon Appear In Stuart Fails To Save The Universe?

Understandably, there’s continued interest in the possibility of seeing either Iain Armitage or Jim Parsons’ version of Sheldon in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Both iterations of the character were last seen in the Young Sheldon finale back in 2024, with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’s two-season run opting to sideline him, at least for now. Considering the premise of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, it can show either or both of them at the same time, which is truly exciting.

That said, no word yet on whether that’s in the cards for the new series. There hasn’t been any substantial evidence that the socially-inept genius will be making his return. Granted that he has ties to its story thanks to the Vari-state Quantum Entanglement Device, but that may also be the extent of his involvement in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. In any case, if Sheldon’s much-clamored cameo doesn’t happen, perhaps it might be something that the series can do for a potential sophomore year. After all, there are other fan-favorite characters who can return for now, especially if both Parsons’ and Armitage’s schedules don’t work with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe‘s production.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

