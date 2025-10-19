The Boys’ Best Supe Just Had Their Homelander Moment (& There’s No Going Back)

It’s hard for anyone in The Boys universe to stay good. In the first episode of the flagship show, Hughie Campbell is living a normal life, working at an electronics store, and trying to make a better life for himself. Well, that whole thing blows up in his face when his girlfriend, Robin, literally blows up in his face after A-Train, a Supe with super speed, runs into her. After that moment, Hughie slowly loses his moral compass and does whatever he can to bring down Vought and The Seven, including injecting himself with Compound V, which could kill him.

Hughie is far from the only character to leave their better judgment at home, though. All the Supes at the forefront of Gen V are constantly having to cross the line to face off against all the threats that Vought throws at them. However, one member of the student body has gone too far, becoming the very thing they swore to destroy by taking a page out of Homelander’s playbook.

The Gloves Are Off in Gen V Season 2

The first season of Gen V, of course, ends with the good guys in Vought custody. They spend the next few months in Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center under the watch of Cipher, who turns out to be the new dean at God U. Marie Moreau finds a way out of her cell and leaves it all behind, not wanting to subject herself to any more experiments. However, a pep talk from Starlight and running into her friends gives her the push she needs to return to school and learn more about the mysterious Project Odessa. It doesn’t take long for the group to unearth that Marie is, in fact, a survivor of the Odessa program and someone Cipher believes can change the world.

While Marie doesn’t want to believe any of it at first, she has no choice after Cipher brings her sister, Annabeth, to Elmira and nearly kills her. Marie saves Annabeth in the nick of time and sets her sights on Cipher for good. She learns that the villain might be holding Thomas Godolkin hostage and goes to rescue the only man who can put an end to the scheme. Naturally, Marie’s friends want to help, but she doesn’t want anyone else getting hurt. An argument breaks out, and to end it, Marie uses her powers to freeze everyone in their tracks. It’s a major breach of trust and something Homelander does to keep his subjects in line. While Marie doesn’t realize it, she’s closer to becoming the leader of The Seven than defeating him.

All the Power Is Going to Marie’s Head

There’s no doubt that Marie finds herself in an impossible situation. Throughout Gen V Season 2, Cipher (who turns out to be Thomas Godolkin) has been telling her she can be more powerful than Homelander, and Stan Edgar doesn’t help matters by insinuating he needs her to beat the evil Supe. That kind of weight on her shoulders can’t be good for her mind, and it seems like the power is corrupting rather than helping. After using her powers on her friends — something she makes Cate Dunlap promise never to do — everyone will look at her differently, which can only mean bad things.

Heading into the finale, Marie will probably feel alone, a feeling that Homelander is all too familiar with. That’s not to say she’ll start wiping people she doesn’t like off the map, but she may not become the ally that Starlight and Edgar think she could be. Gen V Season 2 may very well end with not one but two Omega-level Supes on the loose, ready to force humanity to bend the knee if things don’t go exactly as they want.

