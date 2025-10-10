The Boys’ Original Villain Returns & Sets Up Multiple Season 5 Twists

The Boys spinoff Gen V likes to pretend it has low stakes. The first season, of course, focuses on the goings on at Godolkin University, a school where Supes learn how to control their powers and become part of Vought’s machine. Marie Moreau doesn’t fit in, but the other students have to learn to accept her because she ends up being the key to discovering the Supe-killing virus the school is creating. Unfortunately, the conflict ends with Marie and all of her friends behind bars, at the mercy of the employees at Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center. Season 2 picks up the baton there, but it stops pretending the show isn’t as important as it is.

The very first episode of the sophomore outing features a cameo from Starlight, who is seeking Marie’s help to learn more about Vought’s Project Odessa. There are also various mentions of Homelander throughout the season, revealing more about his plans to take control of the United States and beyond. Now, a third bombshell from The Boys has entered the villa, and they’re not wasting any time setting up the future of the franchise.

Marie Moreau Meets the Former Head of Vought in Gen V Season 2

After getting out of Elmira and returning to school, Marie and her friends can’t help themselves. Rather than accepting their fate and allowing the new dean, Cipher, to take them under his wing, they start plotting to bring him down, which ultimately sends them right back to Elmira. However, this time around, things are different, as Marie’s sister, Annabeth, is there, being used as a pawn in Cipher’s game. Sam Riordan shows up to bust everyone out, and the crew takes a stolen van to a nearby library to regroup and decompress after a wild night. Not long after they arrive, though, Cipher’s enforcer, Vikor, arrives and starts making trouble.

The situation looks dire for the good guys until a familiar face, Zoe Neuman, appears and uses her powers to rip Vikor’s face in half. She’s there with Stan Edgar, her grandfather and the former CEO of Vought. Edgar doesn’t beat around the bush, telling Marie that he wants to recruit her to his side because it’s his best chance at regaining power. Not seeing another way out, Marie and her friends go with him and exchange information once they get to his compound. Everything that Edgar says makes it clear that he’s not sitting the fight against Homelander out. In fact, he might be in a better position than The Boys to take out the leader of The Seven.

Stan Edgar Could Be a Major Factor in The Boys Season 5

Edgar isn’t going to the Billy Butcher school of fighting Supes. After being released from jail, he has been scouring the globe for all the information he can find on Thomas Godolkin’s research. The goal is to find a way to control and ultimately destroy Supes that mean to cause the world harm, starting with Homelander. Fighting Homelander is far from a walk in the park, though, so it’s nice to have a deterrent lying around, and Marie certainly fits the bill. Edgar reveals that she and Homelander are the only two survivors of Project Odessa, meaning their power levels are similar. While Marie doesn’t want to accept it, Edgar makes her a deal she can’t refuse, offering to help her and her friends in exchange for her cooperation.

Starlight, one of the few others willing to take on the fight against Homelander, isn’t doing Marie any favors by sending her back to a school that brings her nothing but pain. Edgar’s approach is night and day from Starlight’s, and that’s important moving forward. Instead of siding with one of her idols, Marie might choose to align with Edgar for good and fight for his interests. If the dust clears and Edgar is the one standing at the top, there’s no telling the damage he can do because he’s never been a stand-up guy. The world might find itself at the mercy of another dictator, and Starlight will only have herself to blame.

