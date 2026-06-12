The Boys’ Series Finale Secretly Made the Biggest Stormfront Theory More Likely

The Boys series finale continues to divide the show’s fan base, though it brings Homelander and Butcher’s feud to a definitive end — and gives the rest of The Boys team proper send-offs as well. There aren’t a ton of questions left following the show’s final chapter, but the Prime Video series leaves just enough loose ends to return to in the future. And after “Blood and Bone,” the biggest Stormfront theory is looking more likely. It goes hand in hand with a convincing Soldier Boy theory, which The Boys Season 5 also sets up. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1-8.

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Despite its focus on concluding the main story, The Boys Season 5 spends a fair bit of time laying the groundwork for Vought Rising. Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy spinoff is likely to prove a draw, both because it’s slated for next year and because the actor’s portrayal of the character has become iconic. We know Stormfront will be a major player in the prequel, and her relationship with Soldier Boy is played up in the final episodes of The Boys. The way she’s discussed adds more fuel to a popular Stormfront theory, too, and the finale makes it even more probable.

The Boys Series Finale Makes Stormfront’s Survival Even More Likely

Stormfront is a daunting villain throughout The Boys Season 2, but she doesn’t last long into Season 3. Following an encounter with Ryan that leaves her missing limbs and disfigured by burns, she’s kept alive at Vought Tower. She later commits suicide, or at least that’s what we’re told. However, this is communicated through a breaking news report, which shows a covered body being wheeled out of the building. We never actually see whether this is Stormfront, which is strange for a show that never shies away from depicting death. The result is a major theory that Aya Cash’s character is still alive. And The Boys Season 5 offers additional clues to support that.

For one, Soldier Boy doesn’t believe that Stormfront would take her own life — and if anyone knows how she thinks and acts, it’s Ackles’ supe. On top of that, he outright asks Homelander if he ever saw a body. It feels like a meta reference to the number-one rule of television: if there’s no body, there’s no guarantee that a character is actually dead. Soldier Boy surviving The Boys‘ series finale — albeit in his cryo chamber — makes this speculation about Stormfront even more convincing. With both appearing in Vought Rising, it feels like the show is setting up a present-day narrative for the characters in the spinoff.

Vought Rising Will Probably Feature a Future Timeline With Soldier Boy and Stormfront

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Everything we’ve seen and heard about Vought Rising has to do with the show’s 1950s timeline. However, with Soldier Boy still alive after The Boys Season 5, there’s a good chance the spinoff will work a present-day narrative into its run as well. It seems like an obvious choice after leaving Soldier Boy on ice again. And the hints that Stormfront could have secretly survived would allow them to reunite, something the final season seems to be setting the stage for.

Additionally, a later timeline in Vought Rising would help expand The Boys universe further — something Prime Video and Eric Kripke are already planning to do. The Boys: New Mexico is confirmed to take place after Season 5’s ending, and Gen V‘s characters need closure following the spinoff’s cancellation. If the storytelling is going to extend beyond Homelander, the franchise needs new villains. Stormfront and Soldier Boy feel like the most obvious choices to replace Antony Starr’s supe.

Stormfront & Soldier Boy Are the Only Villains Who Could Follow Homelander

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With The Boys franchise poised to expand its present-day offerings, it’ll inevitably need new heroes and villains. Fortunately, it won’t be hard to create new underdogs fans can relate to and follow. It will be challenging to come up with a threat as massive, magnetic, and believable as Homelander, however. The character is so powerful and iconic, it’s hard to envision The Boys‘ universe without him. The only villains who can steal a scene in quite the same way already exist in-universe…and are about to be at the center of its next spinoff.

Stormfront’s white supremacist beliefs make her worse than Homelander in many ways, and they’d render her a threat on par with him. Likewise, she and Soldier Boy both have V1 in their bloodstream. If she was capable of healing, the pair would be nearly unstoppable. It’s an anxiety-inducing combo. Add in the fact that Ackles and Cash are so captivating in these roles, and it feels like they’re the best chance at replicating what The Boys had with Homelander. We’ll have to wait and see if the franchise goes in that direction, but after Season 5, the foundation is undoubtedly there.

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