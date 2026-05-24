The Boys: All 13 Main Character Endings, Ranked From Worst to Best

With The Boys Season 5 in the books, we now know the fates of all the main characters in the Prime Video show. There are quite a few deaths in The Boys‘ series finale, but a surprising number of characters survive the last episode. It’s not the bloodbath many expected, and nearly all the send-offs are satisfying to some degree.

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There are a couple of major characters whose fates are underwhelming, but it’s not enough to taint The Boys‘ ending. Most players get what they deserve, even if there are minor shortcomings or loose ends in the midst of that. And The Boys Season 5 gives a handful of heroes and villains nearly flawless conclusions. In doing so, it brings years of storytelling together in a genuinely gratifying way.

13) Sister Sage

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Sister Sage’s arc is all over the place in The Boys Season 5, and this significantly hurts her ending. Sage is introduced at the beginning of The Boys‘ fourth season, and she spends much of it establishing herself as a manipulative mastermind. We see a bit more of this at the start of Season 5, but then she reveals her underwhelming grand plan: to let supes and humans destroy everything while she hides out in a bunker. From there, she makes a major misstep that allows Homelander to get his hands on V1. And The Boys‘ series finale finds her sacrificing her own power to test Kimiko’s radiation blasts. She then gleefully leaves the conflict behind, which would be a satisfying enough send-off — if it was consistently set up as something she wanted. The lack of clarity around Sage’s motivation renders her ending disappointing, as does how unintelligent The Boys makes her after being de-powered. (No longer being the smartest person in the world doesn’t mean she has to be clueless!)

12) Soldier Boy

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Soldier Boy’s “fate” arrives in The Boys‘ penultimate episode, when Homelander chokes Jensen Ackles’ supe, then places him back in his cryo chamber. We don’t see him again, so what becomes of him is one of The Boys‘ few lingering questions. Although it feels right that Soldier Boy isn’t included in the finale’s big showdown — he would distract from Butcher vs. Homelander — it’s also underwhelming that he’s merely shoved back in a box. It’s likely setting up a present-day timeline for Vought Rising, but even that feels like an iffy choice. If The Boys franchise goes that route, hopefully it handles it well.

11) Oh-Father

Sister Sage and Soldier Boy get lackluster endings for such promising villains, but Oh-Father’s fate is more middling. It’s not outright frustrating, but it’s fairly abrupt and lacks impact. Oh-Father is one of the newest supes in The Boys Season 5, so we’re not as attached to the outcome of his character arc to begin with. The fact that he’s dispatched by Hughie and M.M. without much fanfare makes his death one of The Boys Season 5 finale’s least memorable. It does give the show one last chance to feature a ridiculous death — this time via ball gag — and splatter Hughie with blood. It’s on brand for the show and far from a bad send-off. However, it doesn’t evoke the same emotion as most other fates.

10) Ashley Barrett

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Speaking of being on brand, Ashley Barrett’s fate in The Boys Season 5 finale is exactly what you’d expect. After becoming the first super and female U.S. president — a title she doesn’t hold for very long — Ashley is forced to address Homelander’s televised breakdown before being impeached and removed from office. After all the ways she enables Homelander’s regime, it’s what she deserves. Despite her brief act of redemption in “Blood and Bone,” she refuses to take responsibility when publicly questioned. She also doesn’t bother to help The Boys beyond freeing them from Oh-Father’s trap. It’s almost disappointing she doesn’t get more growth, but Ashley’s whole final-episode arc is fitting and believable.

9) Frenchie

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Frenchie doesn’t make it to The Boys Season 5 finale, but he gets an appearance in the show’s last episode. Following his death in The Boys Season 5, Episode 7, Frenchie shows up to motivate Kimiko when she needs it most. It’s unclear if he’s really there, but she believes it, and that’s what matters. Frenchie’s final moments, both alive and on-screen, are powerful and well written. The reason his fate ranks so low is because his death feels needless and a bit predictable. The show alludes to it happening several times, so it’s not that surprising when it finally does. It seems like there are other ways Frenchie might have hidden or distracted Homelander, though his last words to the supe — “I bet you never danced a day in your life” — are brilliant. Overall, Frenchie’s death makes a lot of sense, but the lead-up to it could’ve been better executed.

8) Billy Butcher

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There was only one way Billy Butcher’s story could’ve ended in The Boys Season 5, and the finale goes that route — though the way it gets there is a little dubious. In a semi-accurate spin on the comics, Butcher is killed by Hughie after attempting to unleash the supe virus. This is made more devastating by the fact that Butcher seems to realize he’s wrong just as Hughie pulls the trigger. Butcher’s fate hits as hard as you’d expect it to, and it’s the only conclusion that makes sense for his character. The main problem is that The Boys Season 5 paints a confusing picture of Butcher’s morals and stance on supe genocide from episode to episode. This makes his turn following Terror’s death feel a tad sudden and extreme. Like Frenchie’s death, this one makes sense but needed a stronger foundation to rank higher.

7) Ryan

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Despite Ryan only featuring briefly in The Boys Season 5’s first seven episodes, he plays an important role in the fight against Homelander — and finally takes a stand against both his father and Butcher. In the aftermath of both dying, Ryan ends up powerless and living with Mother’s Milk. He undoubtedly deserves the happy ending, pushing his fate closer to the top of this list. However, there are major questions about how Ryan loses his power to Kimiko’s blast. He’s a natural-born supe, so you’d think her blast would have a different effect on him. And in general, the show doesn’t do enough with Ryan’s abilities. His ending works, but it’s a shame we don’t see more of him as a supe beforehand.

6) Kimiko

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Apart from Butcher and Frenchie, the rest of The Boys team survive the final fight with Homelander — but some of their fates are happier than others. With Frenchie gone, Kimiko obviously gets the least hopeful ending. She does, indeed, adopt Simone the Bernedoodle, and they even go to France to honor Frenchie. Understandably, Kimiko is still grieving in her final scene. It’s a bittersweet conclusion for a character who deserves a far better. The Boys robbing her and Frenchie of their happy ending is realistic, but it still places Kimiko’s fate lower than the rest of the show’s heroes’. Objectively, it’s a strong send-off, as The Boys‘ ending wouldn’t be as powerful without sacrifice. Subjectively, it’s just gutting.

5) Annie January/Starlight

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Unlike Kimiko, Annie gets a fully happy ending in The Boys Season 5 — but it still doesn’t feel as complete as M.M.’s or Hughie’s. Following their win against Homelander, Annie and Hughie settle down together. They’re not married, but they’re expecting a child. They’re also running an audiovisual store while Annie seemingly continues to fight crime. This is the part that brings Annie’s fate down a notch, as we’re not given many details about her future as Starlight. She seems to be actively using her powers for good, but whether that’s on behalf of the government, as an independent agent, or just an occasional thing remains a mystery. Additionally, Annie doesn’t get the widespread recognition she deserves after being maligned for the entire show. We’re thrilled she gets to live a happier, more carefree life post-Homelander, but her send-off just raises too many questions to reach the top five.

4) Mother’s Milk

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Mother’s Milk spends most of The Boys Season 5 assuming he’s a dead man, so it’s a pleasant surprise for everyone that he lives beyond The Boys’ fight with Homelander. Despite his attempts to embrace Butcher’s cynicism, M.M. repeatedly proves he’s still an empathetic person beneath it all. It’s deeply satisfying to see him reunite with his wife and daughter, as they all deserve the uplifting conclusion. On top of that, M.M. adopting Ryan is a great choice on the show’s part. Mother’s Milk clearly excels at being a father figure. After all the disappointment Ryan faces thanks to Butcher and Homelander, M.M. is the right person to fill that role for him. It’s just a shame the two don’t interact more beforehand.

3) The Deep

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One of the best endings in The Boys Season 5 finale is The Deep’s, as it pays off five seasons of bad behavior in the most satisfying way. The Deep is a despicable character from The Boys‘ first episode, and fans have been waiting on his downfall ever since. His death in the finale is long overdue, and it’s somehow better after the wait. The fact that he’s disrespected by Homelander, beat up by Annie, and then killed by the sea creatures he betrays makes his send-off a perfect combination of comeuppances. The Deep’s story comes full circle in a way that’s masterfully crafted and fully deserved. And the hilarity of him refusing to take accountability for his actions — even yelling “no” like a toddler — is on the nose in a way that only The Boys can pull off.

2) Hughie Campbell

The Deep’s downfall may be satisfying, but there are two character endings that rank above it. The second-best fate is just as flawlessly crafted but more heartening: Hughie Campbell’s. Hughie’s conclusion isn’t bittersweet, doesn’t require more foundation, and isn’t missing pieces — all things that place his send-off above the rest of The Boys’. After seasons spent on a quest for justice, Hughie finally gets the chance to return to a normal existence. He turns down Robert A. Singer’s offer to helm the Bureau of Superhuman Affairs, letting go of the fight in a way that Butcher never could. Hughie gets to settle down with Annie and start a family, and he genuinely seems happy. The final shot of him staring up at her with a smile is a stark contrast to his opening scene in The Boys. It’s another satisfying full-circle moment, and it shows he was right to never lose hope.

1) Homelander

Hughie’s fate is the most uplifting of The Boys Season 5, but the greatest ending is the one we’ve all been waiting for: Homelander’s. After multiple seasons spent inflicting pain and terror, Homelander is rendered powerless in the series finale. It exposes him as the coward he is, leading to several hilarious attempts to use his power anyway. Butcher kills him, which marks a fitting end to their long-running feud — and even nods to The Boys comics with Butcher’s weapon of choice. It’s all made better by Homelander’s demise unraveling on live television, nixing any chance of a positive legacy. It’s deserved, pieced together well, and masterfully acted by Antony Starr. Homelander’s downfall will remain one of the most memorable moments of The Boys, and in many ways, it exceeds expectations.

Which character do you think had the best ending in The Boys Season 5? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!