The Simpsons Really Needs an Update on One of Its Biggest Romances

The Simpsons has made some big changes over the years, and one that should be coming soon should be an update to one of its biggest romances debuted in the later era as Moe and Maya have been left on the sidelines for now. Moe Szyslack has been one of the more developed Springfield citizens since the very beginning of the series. While he initially started out as a way to give Homer a place to hang out, and a receiver of Bart’s prank phone calls, Moe has become a fully fleshed out character with an emotional past and core of his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What has been the most compelling Moe storylines to see developed over the years has been his love life. It’s gone through some major failures over the years, but has had one notable success with the introduction of Maya back in Season 20. The series seemingly wrote her out following that initial guest appearance, only to bring her back 13 seasons later in a surprise follow up. Now that The Simpsons is working through Season 36 and up to Season 40 in the near future, it’s time to follow up on that story.

20th Television Animation

Who Is Maya?

Maya was first introduced to The Simpsons in the Season 20 episode, “Eeny Teeny Maya, Moe.” It was explained that Moe had been talking with a woman online, and when the two met up he discovers that Maya is actually a little person. It takes some getting used to for Moe at first, but Maya’s personality is so electric that he realizes that he needed to overcome his own shortcomings in order to truly be in this relationship. But because it’s Moe, he soon messes it up as Maya realizes that Moe still has some hang ups about her size. She then breaks up with him then and there.

The episode itself ended with a bittersweet finale as while Moe was devastated by letting someone like Maya out of his life, he realized that someone like Maya liking him in the first place meant he wasn’t unlovable as he thought after all. But while she wanted him to be more mature, it’s ultimately what happens when they reunite many years later. She officially returns to the series for the first time after in the Season 33 episode, “The Wayz We Were,” and the two of them spark their romance once more like they had never drifted apart in the first place.

It was here that Moe further dealt with his fear of abandonment as after Maya had let him before, he was worried that once he told her he loved her, Maya would leave him like every other romantic interest he’s had in the past. Despite every sign she gives him that she wants to be around for the long haul, Moe’s still afraid Maya’s going to dump him again. But when he asks her to marry him one more time in this reunion, Maya agrees and the two are engaged. Now we just need a follow up.

20th Television Animation

Do Moe and Maya Stay Together?

As far as The Simpsons is concerned, Moe and Maya are still together as of the end of this Season 33 episode. But that’s something that needs to be clarified soon in the coming seasons. It’s left the two of them on a cliffhanger that’s yet to be explored, and it’s not like it would be that huge of a shift in the status quo to do so either. Moe has been seen plenty of times since this episode, but Maya has only been briefly spotted when she was added to the opening sequence alongside Moe. But that’s far from having a voiced cameo or longer appearance.

Leaving the two of them on this cliffhanger meant that Moe had yet to go through a significant enough change to alter his role in future stories, so it’s likely going to be the same for after he gets married to Maya as well. The Simpsons has been leaving their romance on the sidelines for such a long time that they really deserve to move forward in a huge way with a full episode perhaps even dedicated to their wedding. It’d be one of the biggest changes for its characters in many years, and long time fans would likely love to see Moe finding happiness.

The joke was on Moe for such a long time that it might seem difficult to leave that part of his character behind, but Maya would open up even more new avenues for darker Moe jokes than everyone might realize. It’s what was already teased with what had been seen in “The Wayz We Were,” and could provide some much needed gold in future seasons.