This Great 3-Season Horror Show Is Perfect for Stephen King Fans (& There’s More To Come)

You know that feeling when you start a horror show and realize you’re about to get hooked, even though you have no idea what to expect? It’s not just because of scares or creepy creatures, but because the world of this show is a place you actually want to figure out, even while terrified of what you might find. You dive in easily, and it immediately sets up suspicion, a constant air of mystery, and your curiosity is piqued in a way that keeps you glued to the screen. It’s the kind of show that makes you think about every decision the characters make, especially because the danger is always right there, just waiting to strike. Each episode gives you something that leaves you even more hooked, and before you know it, you’re binging without even realizing it. You know which show does this? From.

The premise involves a group of people entering a seemingly ordinary town, only to find out that leaving is impossible – simple and straightforward. At night, some pretty terrifying creatures roam the streets, and surviving depends as much on brains as on luck. Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) takes on the role of an improvised leader, trying to organize the community and protect newcomers while everyone tries to figure out what keeps the town trapped. Basically, the vibe is a mix of Lost and Stephen King: isolation with its own rules (that you have to figure out), alongside psychological horror and nonstop tension.

But the most interesting part is that, episode by episode, you start actually caring about who’s going to make it. The way the story is structured seems designed to hypnotize you like this, in such a natural way that you become a fan without even noticing.

One of the most important aspects of From is undoubtedly its characters. They’re not just victims running from monsters, because each one has their own story, trauma, and secrets, and this directly affects how they deal with the horror in the town. Boyd, for example, is compelling because he’s not a perfect hero: he messes up, hesitates, gets frustrated, and those flaws make everything feel real. It’s crucial to have a protagonist who isn’t purely good or evil, but layered; someone you want to sympathize with and judge at the same time. On top of that, each new town resident adds even more complexity, and you start realizing that the real danger isn’t just out there – it’s also inside people and how they react under pressure.

Another totally relevant point is that the town itself basically acts as a character as well. It sets the tone for the story because it messes with everyone’s head. There’s no easy way out, and definitely no ready-made explanation: you learn along with the characters (which is great for immersion) and uncover details that make the environment terrifying in a way a random jump scare never could. And that’s exactly what reminds you of Stephen King: seemingly normal places turned into horror-filled settings, with rules that demand your attention and thinking.

Plus, while it’s brutal for viewers, it’s also a major strength: important characters can die. Sometimes we watch shows that feel predictable, knowing certain characters are untouchable while others are at risk. That can make the experience feel safe and, honestly, kind of boring. In From, every loss cranks up the tension and keeps you on edge. And just when you finally understand a piece of the town or a character’s past, another mystery flips everything you thought you knew. It’s risky storytelling, but it works perfectly because it makes you care, keeps you anxious, rooting for them, and fully experiencing every moment of survival.

The pacing of the show also deserves a shoutout. This premise could easily get boring (or even feel cliché), but the show nails the balance between high-tension moments and more introspective scenes. There are episodes that make you practically suffocate with fear from creature attacks, and others that pull you into the characters’ strategies and plans. Unlike many horror shows, it doesn’t throw everything at you at once: mysteries build gradually, dropping little clues that just pull you deeper into the story. By the end, you feel like you need the next episode, not just to see who survives or dies, but to understand what’s really going on in the town.

Beyond the silence and the mystery, the cinematography is designed to make you uncomfortable. Everything feels meticulously crafted to keep your adrenaline up and make you expect something – even when nothing happens. The creatures, for instance, are terrifying without showing everything, because suggestion works better than overexposure. When they do appear, you feel the real danger in a way that hits harder than any cheap scare.

From has three seasons so far, but a fourth has already been confirmed, promising to expand the town’s mythology even further, introduce new villains, and even bring in time travel – yes, there’s a lot left to explore. It offers exactly the kind of story that hooks you from start to finish, with clever mysteries and a world you want to understand even while terrified. Don’t expect clichés or endless jump scares. Here, the idea is to give you a horror experience that actually surprises, hooks you, and forces you to throw all your expectations out the window.

