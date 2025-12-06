Vecna Becomes Stranger Things’ Greatest Hero in This Shocking Season 5 Finale Theory

Henry Creel’s Vecna might not actually be a villain in Stranger Things season 5, according to this shocking theory that turns him into the series’ greatest hero. Jamie Campbell Bower debuted in Stranger Things season 4 as One, the first child subjected to Martin Brenner’s (Matthew Modine) experiments. He became the deformed and corrupted Vecna when Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) threw him into Dimension X, setting him up as Stranger Things’ primary antagonist, as he took control of the creatures and Mind Flayer particles that have plagued the residents of Hawkins, Indiana. Be warned, this article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 5 and Stranger Things: The First Shadow!

It has seemed as though Vecna is intent on dominating the Rightside Up world as retribution for being trapped in the Upside Down. However, a theory that has been gaining popularity suggests that Vecna is not actually seeking to do villainy, but is taking advantage of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher), and Hawkins’ other children to somehow allow him to travel through time (via @brendaanngerman). Vecna may be trying to travel back in time to stop himself from ever falling into Dimension X, thereby negating any of the tragic events of Stranger Things.

How This Vecna Theory Changes His Stranger Things Story

Those who’ve seen the Broadway and West End play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, will know Henry Creel’s real history with Dimension X, long before he became Brenner’s prisoner in Hawkins Lab. As a normal child in Rachel, Nevada, Creel was exploring the caves — the ones we’ve seen in Stranger Things season 5 — when he was accidentally transported to Dimension X for the first time. He stayed there for 12 hours and returned with a changed personality and alterations to his blood, gifting him unique psychic abilities. This event kick-started all the events we’ve seen in Stranger Things.

It’s unclear how Vecna will be able to travel through time in Stranger Things season 5, but going back and stopping himself from ever entering the Nevada caves would negate any of the events of Stranger Things. Eleven and the other children would never get their powers, Will would never be taken, the Upside Down’s version of Hawkins would never be created, and the tragic losses of everyone who has subsequently died would be avoided. This would revert the timeline completely, which would have other consequences, but would allow the young residents of Hawkins to grow up with normal lives.

There have been several hints of this theory coming to fruition, including a number of Back to the Future references in recent episodes — such as Robin’s “Great Scott!” moment with the Flux Capacitor, and the signal coming through at 88db. Perhaps the children Vecna has been collecting will act like batteries to power his wormhole — mentioned by teacher Scott Clarke (Randy Havens). This could transform Vecna into Stranger Things’ greatest hero, but may not excuse all his villainy so far.

