On TV 27 Years Ago, A Cult Sci-Fi Series Brought a Classic Book to Life (And a Reboot Premiered Years Later)

It isn’t uncommon for books to be inspiration for movies and television and that’s especially true when it comes to sci-fi. It’s a genre that is ripe for adaptation with fascinating stories and expansive worlds. But while most sci-fi adaptations are from adult fiction or of dense, complex classics, every so often a book or series meant for younger audiences gets a turn. It’s something that was very popular in the mid-2000s thanks to the YA dystopian fiction boom, but end of the world and bleak futures aren’t the only sci-fi for younger audiences that has made the leap. In fact, one such series made its way to a now iconic network — and would get a reboot 20 years later.

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27 years ago today on October 6, 1999, Roswell debuted on The WB. The series would air there for two seasons before moving to UPN in 2001 for its third and final season. The series was based on Melinda Metz’s popular young adult book series, Roswell High that followed the story of three teen aliens and their human friends and neighbors at Ulyssess F. Olsen High in Roswell, New Mexico. The series not only debuted to strong reviews, but it quickly built a devoted and outspoken fanbase and even went on to inspire its own spin off books from the series in a fun twist of events.

Roswell Gave Sci-Fi Television a Fresh New Twist

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While sci-fi frequently uses it’s “science fiction” elements as a way to explore the human experience, before Roswell it wasn’t really something that was applied to teen drama but it ended up being one of the best things about the show. The series centered around three teen aliens trying to hide their identities, but Roswell used the “alien” element of their story to connect to the feeling of being an outcast as a teen, of trying to figure out who you are and how you fit in a world that seems foreign and dangerous in many ways. By using the “alien” aspect, Roswell avoided making the teen experience cliche and it resonated with fans.

The series also simply treated teens as real characters with rich lives, important emotions and development, and offered them actual consequences to their actions instead of simply falling into bad tropes or, worse, sci-fi camp. The series even started with a bang and high stakes with its pilot by introducing the romance between Liz Parker, a human, and Max Evans, an alien, who healed her from a gunshot wound with his alien powers. It brought the characters together, but it also elevated the stakes. The series treated its teens like real people and fans responded.

Roswell Was Short Lived But 20 Years Later, The Series Got a Reboot

Unfortunately, Roswell never had the ratings it deserved. The WB cancelled it after two seasons because of poor ratings, but it ended up being saved by UPN, where it got a third season which would be its last. However, the show remained a classic that was beloved by fans and 20 years after it first debuted, The CW (the network that was born after the combination of The WB and UPN) debuted Roswell, New Mexico. The new series wasn’t a sequel or even a true reboot. Instead, Roswell, New Mexico was more of a reimagining that added additional elements to the overall story. The aliens among us aspect was still there, but now instead of being teenagers all trying to find their place in the world the characters are adults and Liz is the child of undocumented immigrants.

Roswell, New Mexico would itself run for 4 seasons and made some big changes to the overall story even beyond the age shift and immigration narrative. It was less a young adult drama and more just your standard The CW fare. Critics felt like the show tried to stay too close to Roswell even with its updates and additions and didn’t really set itself apart. Even for that, however, Roswell, New Mexico proved that the original still had major influence — various members of the original cast involved themselves in the reboot over its run — and still remains a classic.