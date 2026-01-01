It Took Decades, But Marvel Finally Set Up A Spider-Man & Kingpin Showdown In 2025

Marvel Studios has already set up an epic showdown between Spider-Man and Kingpin that we are desperate to see in the upcoming street-level projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Daredevil: Born Again season 2, The Punisher Special Presentation, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and more on the way, we could finally be close to seeing Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) facing off in the MCU. Kingpin was originally introduced to Marvel Comics as a Spider-Man villain before becoming Daredevil’s archenemy, but the pair have never fought each other in live-action.

Several different versions of both Kingpin and Spider-Man have been adapted for the screen, but none have ever crossed paths. In Marvel Comics, Kingpin first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #50 back in 1967, but almost 60 years later, we’re yet to see them battle in live-action. The MCU could soon change this, however, especially after Daredevil: Born Again season 1 revealed that Mayor Wilson Fisk already has knowledge of Spider-Man, and the wall-crawler may become embroiled in Kingpin’s anti-vigilante schemes in the MCU’s upcoming street-level projects.

Kingpin Mentioned Spider-Man in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1

After being elected as the new Mayor of New York City in Daredevil: Born Again season 1’s premiere, “Heaven’s Half Hour,” Wilson Fisk delivered an address to the city in the opening moments of the second episode, “Optics,” in which he mentioned Spider-Man. Fisk states definitively that the residents of New York don’t need “a gun-toting vigilante who wears a skull on his chest” — Frank Castle’s Punisher (Jon Bernthal) — or “a guy who wears devil horns” — Matt Murdock’s Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Kingpin also refers to “a man who dresses in a spider outfit,” marking his first mention of Spider-Man.

This lumped Spider-Man in with other vigilante heroes whom Fisk built his mayoral campaign on villainizing. In Daredevil: Born Again season 1’s finale, Kingpin put New York under martial law following Muse’s (Hunter Doohan) death and the re-emergence of Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and he establishes the Anti-Vigilante Task Force as his elite but corrupt police force ensuring his new laws are followed. As well as Daredevil, the Punisher, Swordsman, and more, it seems as though Spider-Man is also in Kingpin’s sights.

When Could Spider-Man Battle Kingpin in the MCU?

There are some confusing and unclear rights disputes between Disney and Sony, so it’s uncertain whether Spider-Man can appear in the MCU’s TV shows, and similarly whether Kingpin can appear on the big-screen. If Marvel Studios gets free rein to do what it wants with either character, however, we could finally be gearing up to see an epic battle between Spider-Man and Kingpin in the MCU. This fight is almost 60 years in the making, so would be fantastic to see in live-action.

Wilson Fisk will continue his subjugation of New York City in Daredevil: Born Again in early 2026, so it’s very possible that Peter Parker — now an anonymous hero after Spider-Man: No Way Home — could join Daredevil’s army. Daredevil is already set to be joined by Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), returning from the Defenders Saga, and more heroes could team up with them, too. It would be brilliant to see Daredevil and Spider-Man finally join forces to battle Kingpin in Born Again season 2, but, if not here, there is another clear chance for Spider-Man and Kingpin to spar.

Peter Parker will be slinging his webs on the big-screen in July 2026 in Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and this would be a great opportunity for Spider-Man and Kingpin to battle. Set in New York, Brand New Day will surely be affected by Kingpin’s machinations, so Spider-Man might come to blows with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force when he partners with the Punisher and Bruce Banner’s Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). While Kingpin is best known as a Daredevil antagonist, he fought Spider-Man in the comics first, so we are desperate to see Born Again season 1’s tease paid off.

