Welcome to Derry Episode 6’s Ending Makes the Scariest Part of Stephen King’s IT Even Worse

IT: Welcome to Derry continues to be a dark expansion of author Stephen King’s lore, and Episode 6 of the HBO series took that lore to one of its darkest places. By the end of the episode, any reader of King’s novel (and even some savvy fans who saw the movies) realized that Episode 7 is set to depict one of the most horrific events the town of Derry has ever seen: The Black Spot burning.

And, thanks to all the backstory and character buildup we’ve seen in Welcome to Derry, the burning of the Black Spot club will be even more horrific and traumatic than everything implied in that one terrifying nightmare cutscene of IT (2017). Remember, young Mike Hanlon saw a vision of burning hands reaching out from the doors of the former club, an incident which scarred his family forever. So is Welcome to Derry about to deliver that decisive blow?

Welcome To Derry Puts A Dark New Spin On The Black Spot Burning

“In the Name of the Father” focused on the fatherly bonds that exist between characters – particularly between Pennywise the Dancing Clown and Ingrid Kersh (Madeleine Stowe), who is revealed to be “Periwinkle,” the clown’s daughter who has been secretly stalking Lilly Bainbridge (Clara Stack) and her friends. However, Ronnie Grogan (Amanda Christine) also got a reunion with her dad Hank (Stephen Rider), who is on the run and hiding out at the “Black Spot,” a leisure house that Private Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk) had built for Black soldiers to relax in. Against better judgment, the soldiers throw a party while Hank is still on the premises. Lilly, Ronnie, and their other child friends, Marge (Matilda Lawler) and Rich (Arian S. Cartaya), all show up at the party, as does Major Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo) and his wife Charlotte (Taylour Paige).

What all of our main characters don’t know, however, is that the former police chief, Clint Bowers (Peter Outerbridge), responds to his firing by riling up the local white men about the fact that Hank Grogan is using the Black Spot as a refuge. Bowers gathers a posse, and the group of men pull up in a caravan of cars outside the Black Spot, wearing masks and brandishing guns.

Episode 7 of Welcome to Derry is titled “The Black Spot”, so there’s no denying what events we are about to see play out. It will be a pivotal moment for Welcome to Derry: the episode needs to be a mini survival-horror movie, while also managing to pull together a lot of different Stephen King lore and land the plane in a way that coordinates with the IT movies. If the show pulls all of that off, Welcome to Derry will likely solidify itself as one of the best franchise prequels/spinoffs yet.

You can catch IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 7 “The Black Spot” Sunday, December 7th, on HBO and HBO Max.