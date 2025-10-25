WWE SmackDown Superstar Turns Heel (And The Match We’ve Wanted All Along Can Finally Happen)

WWE SmackDown was clearly focused on setting up the last few matches for Saturday Night’s Main Event, but there were still several other stories at play throughout the show. Little did we know that one of those stories would unexpectedly tie right into Saturday Night’s Main Event with a SmackDown Superstar shocking everyone with a heel turn, and now the match that fans have been wanting all along can finally happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s SmackDown featured a match between Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James, but it wasn’t long before the Women’s United States Champion, Giulia, was getting in Stratton’s face. James would capitalize on this, and soon the two superstars would use the numbers advantage to deliver a beatdown to the Champion. That drew out Jade Cargill, who helped Stratton even the odds and then stood alongside her in the ring as a friend, only to then knock Stratton to the mat with a clothesline and turn heel, though it only got worse from there.

Play video

After Cargill turned on Stratton initially, she went into full attack mode, throwing Stratton through the ropes to the floor and then slamming Stratton into the steel steps. Cargill kept the attack going, throwing Stratton over the announce desk and then stomping on her and pummeling her with strikes before throwing her over the desk once more.

After the attack, Cargill was approached by Cathy Kelley backstage about the confrontation, asking if she was worried about the consequences. “Consequences, you only face them when you make a mistake, and the only mistake I made was thinking that this world rewards patience. It rewards power, and I’m not gonna ask for it. I’m taking it, starting with the WWE Women’s Championship,” Cargill said. Then on X, Cargill wrote, “Don’t ask me why. Ask why it took me this long…that wasn’t a turn. That was MY takeover #LetItRain #CategoryJade #CutTheISH #ImME”

The heel turn for Cargill has been a long time coming, and it was pretty well received by the live crowd. Cargill was a fantastic heel in AEW, and while she’s been a solid babyface in WWE, the sky is the limit for her in WWE as a heel. This turn also means that the match everyone has wanted since Cargill came to WWE can finally happen, and in its best form.

That match is the one between Cargill and her former Tag Team partner and friend, Bianca Belair. WWE has teased this eventual throwdown at various times in the past, even teasing it in their first Royal Rumble together, but they were allies for most of Cargill’s run leading up to the heel turn by Naomi. That resulted in a fallout between Belair and Cargill, and then Belair suffered an injury that has kept her out of the ring for months, so any story there had to be paused.

That’s all changed now that Cargill is a heel. Not only is she the perfect person to take the WWE Women’s Championship from Stratton, but when Belair is able to return, you have a built-in history and a Championship at the center of it, and both would be in the best roles to make that story soar.

Belair is actually a fantastic heel, and that should happen at some point down the line (just go watch old NXT episodes for proof), but right now, she is still an adored babyface, and after she returns, she should be able to step right back into that. She’ll also be the perfect counter to Cargill’s heel persona, and you can get a lot of mileage out of this feud with both of them hitting at full speed.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!