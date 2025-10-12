3 Most Valuable WWE Stars Currently Missing

WWE is missing some very valuable stars who have been on television for a while and are unlikely to return anytime soon. While there are still some big names on television right now, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, who just made his big return, there are some significant names who were headlining shows just last year who are nowhere to be found. Of course, this is nothing new, as often some stars disappear when nothing is happening with them, and others are gone due to injuries. Two smaller names include Chad Gable, who is out with an injury, and Santos Escobar, whose contract ended before he suddenly resigned with the company at the start of October.

However, three valuable main event names are currently missing from WWE. Here is why they are gone and when they might make their return.

3) Kevin Owens

Image Courtesy of WWE

Kevin Owens has not been seen on WWE television since April 4, 2025. Owens and Randy Orton were set to battle each other at WrestleMania 41, but Owens came to the ring on SmackDown two weeks before the event, and he had a huge announcement to make to Orton and the WWE Universe. Owens had suffered a severe neck injury, and he had to leave to have surgery, which means he would be out of action indefinitely. Kevin Owens’ last match was at Elimination Chamber in March 2025.

The good news is that Kevin Owens underwent a successful neck fusion in July, and he is currently working on his recovery. Currently, Owens expects to return to WWE wrestling sometime in 2026. However, Owens, 41, is not setting an actual timetable for his return, as he must ensure the surgery is successful and that he will be able to return. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful. Owens is a former WWE Universal Champion, NXT Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time United States Champion, and two-time tag team champion.

2) Naomi

Image Courtesy of WWE

Naomi is also out of action, but the reason for her absence is much more positive than that of Kevin Owens. Naomi had recently undergone a massive heel turn, betraying Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, and she finally reached the top of the company by winning the women’s title at WWE Evolution in July when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase. However, her title reign was cut short when she came to the ring on Monday Night Raw on August 18, 2025, to make a special announcement.

Naomi is not injured, but she did announce that she and Jimmy Uso were expecting a baby. Her title reign was a short 36 days, but she guaranteed that after her baby was born, she would return and reclaim the title from whoever held it at that time. Naomi last wrestled on August 3, 2025, at SummerSlam when she beat Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in a three-way match. Based on the timeframe, Naomi’s due date is expected to be May 2027, so she won’t be back until after WrestleMania next year.

1) Gunther

Image Courtesy of WWE

Gunther has been one of the most dominant and valuable wrestlers in WWE for a few years now. In NXT UK, he held the championship for 870 days. He lost it in August 2021, and he moved to the United States. When he joined the main roster, he won the Intercontinental title and held it for 666 days before losing it in April 2024. Four months later, he won the WWE World Championship. He then held it twice, for a total of 311 days, before losing it to CM Punk in August 2025.

Since his debut on the main roster in April 2021, he had been a champion for all but seven months. However, Gunther has been missing from WWE since losing his title to Punk, and it was announced two days after his loss that the former champion had undergone surgeries he had been putting off while working as champion. His return date remains unknown, but it is assumed he will be back as soon as he is cleared following his surgeries.

