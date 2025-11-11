WWE’s John Cena Finally Becomes Grand Slam Champion On Raw

The John Cena farewell tour only has a few dates left, and tonight, the WWE favorite made his final stop in Boston for Monday Night Raw. Cena revealed that he asked for one more stop in Boston as part of that tour, and that this truly meant the world. That’s why when an unexpected Championship opportunity presented itself, Cena was not only up for the challenge, but delivered one of the biggest moments of his final few months in WWE, as the win made Cena a Grand Slam Champion.

This all came about when Cena’s announcement of an exhibition tournament involving the main roster and NXT was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio had plenty of taunts to deliver and tried to make it about himself, but it backfired in epic fashion, as Triple H made a match for Dominik’s WWE Intercontinental Championship official for tonight, and the match started immediately, leading to Cena to eventually capture his Grand Slam Champion win.

Mysterio tried to evade Cena and just leave, but Cena chased him down the ramp and threw him to the floor before eventually getting him back into the ring. Mysterio went on a roll once he was back on his feet, wearing the challenger down, and that continued with a DDT into a cover, though Cena was able to kick out.

Cena then went on a roll and delivered the five knuckle shuffle, but his Attitude Adjustment attempt didn’t land after Mysterio countered. As the referee checked on Cena, Mysterio took off the pad on the ring post, distracting the referee and allowing him to go out and grab a chair. Once back in the ring, Mysterio there the chair to Cena and then fell in a patented Eddie Guerrero move, but Cena threw it right back and fell to the ground.

The referee ended up getting taken down unexpectedly when Mysterio accidentally kicked him out of the ring, meaning he didn’t see Mysterio tap out to Cena’s submission hold. Mysterio then grabbed the Title and tried to hit Cena, but Cena ducked and hit an AA on Mysterio and went for the pin. A referee booked it down the ramp, but Mysterio was able to kick out before the 3-count.

Mysterio knocked down Cena and went for the frog splash, but Cena countered and lifted Mysterio and hit Mysterio with another AA. That brought Mysterio down for the count and made Cena the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Not only that, but this win makes Cena a Grand Slam Champion, as the Intercontinental Championship was the only Title Cena hadn’t previously won.

Cena already added his name to the record books earlier this year when he became a 17-time WWE Champion, breaking Ric Flair’s longtime record and cementing a number that will certainly be difficult for others to ever catch up with. Now Cena has added one more landmark achievement to his already all-time career, and Mysterio was the perfect person to act as his foil. Making this whole thing even better is that Cena ran into Rey Mysterio backstage, and Rey couldn’t have been more thrilled that Dominick got taught a lesson from one of the best.

