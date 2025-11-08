Chelsea Green Reveals Dream Come True Scenario For Matt Cardona’s Potential Return To WWE (Exclusive)

WWE’s Chelsea Green has had an all-time sort of week, as she not only captured gold as one-half of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions, but then defeated Giulia and became the first-ever two-time WWE Women’s United States Champion on SmackDown. The sky seems like the limit, and if that’s the case, there is one dream scenario that Green would love to see become a reality, and in an interview with ComicBook, Green revealed what that scenario would be and how it would involve Matt Cardona returning to WWE.

Over the past year, fans have seen WWE be much more open to featuring real-life relationships on TV and in storylines, and when we asked Green if she would want to explore that with husband Matt Cardona if he were to make a WWE return, she was 100% on board. “Oh, my gosh. I mean, that would be a dream come true. We were ships passing in the night when it came to wrestling for so long, really for most of our relationship,” Green said. “And when Covid hit and we were both released from WWE, we ended up, you know, coming together naturally on the independent scene.”

“We realized, look, as hard as it is to work and sleep and play with your partner, because it is very hard, it was also so fulfilling to do things together, to hit goals together, to achieve milestones together,” Green said. “So I would love to be able to do that, but now in WWE, because at the end of the day, that was our goal. Like, Matt only wanted to be a WWE Superstar. I only wanted to be a WWE Superstar. So for him to have been a Superstar for 15 years and for me to now just be starting, it just feels so like, oh, why can’t we just be doing this at the same time?”

“Never on the same page at the same time, but I’m hoping with all these mixed tag matches that have been happening and the nostalgic moment of bringing back past Superstars, I really think this is the best time to be bringing back Zack Ryder, now as Matt Cardona, and introducing him to maybe the mixed tag team division, who knows? But look, at the end of the day, I just want Matt back in WWE. Whatever that looks like, I want him back,” Green said.

Some of the real-life relationships that have been featured include Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in The Vision storyline, which then evolved into a mixed tag match involving another real-life couple in CM Punk and AJ Lee. Even right now, we’re seeing Zelina Vega and Alistair Black together onscreen on SmackDown, so it does seem like the perfect time for a WWE reunion to happen.

That’s especially true considering that Cardona has already made his return to WWE television thanks to the TNA and NXT crossover. Cardona recently had his first match back in a WWE ring on NXT, and he received a great response from the crowd. Cardona has become one of the true superstars of the independent scene since his time in WWE ended, betting on himself every step of the way. Now it feels like it’s time for a true homecoming, and it’s difficult to think of a better scenario than a storyline that also involves Chelsea Green.

