10 Best Sci-Fi Shows To Binge On Netflix In December

Netflix has a lot of options for fans who love to binge-watch TV shows, including several sci-fi outings that are deserving of a watch this December. This includes a lot of Netflix originals, including comic book adaptations, sci-fi dramas, and twisted international releases. These streaming series offer up some interesting and intriguing stories, with both loose sci-fi and some hardcore science fiction tales that both stretch the imagination and bend many viewers’ brains. The best things about many of the Netflix sci-fi series are that someone could stream them in one weekend, although there are others that have multiple seasons that could take much of December to work their way through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is a look at some of the best sci-fi shows on Netflix to stream this December.

10) I Am Not Okay with This

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, I Am Not Okay with This was a Netflix original that stars Sophia Lillis as Sydney Novak, a teenager who discovers she has telekinetic powers. Her powers are triggered by strong emotions, and she tries to both gain control of her emotions and powers. The series received positive reviews, with critics praising its allegory comparing her powers with her coming of age. It had seven episodes in the first season, and while the streamer renewed it, Netflix canceled I Am Not Okay with This before the second season was made.

9) Sense8

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Sense8 is an underrated Netflix series from the creators of The Matrix. The Wachowski siblings struggled to keep the show going on Netflix, pulling out two seasons and 24 episodes before Netflix ended it. Luckily, Netflix also allowed them to make a finale, which initially aired in 2018. Sense8 follows eight people who share each other’s skills and memories. It is also a show that has a strong, diverse cast, with significant LGBTQ+ representation. While it was canceled too soon, it at least has a real ending, and is a perfect Netflix series to stream this December.

8) Sweet Tooth

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Sweet Tooth is another sci-fi series on Netflix that ran for three seasons, and it is based on the comic books by Jeff Lemire. The story features a post-apocalyptic landscape where babies began to be born as animal-human hybrids, and regular humans began to realize they might become the minority. As a result, groups formed to hunt down the children and massacre them. The story follows one boy named Gus and his journey to find family and survive a hateful society. There are 24 episodes to binge-watch, and the series has an ending, which is more than many Netflix sci-fi shows offer.

7) Orphan Black

Image Courtesy of BBC America

This Netflix series is a lot longer when trying to binge-watch it, but Orphan Black is well worth the effort for those with time on their hands this December. The Canadian sci-fi series has five seasons and 50 episodes. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as several identical clones, and she received high critical acclaim for her performance as each of the clones had different personalities. On top of binge-watching Orphan Black on Netflix in December, there was also a spinoff called Orphan Black: Echoes with Krysten Ritter that was just added to Netflix as well.

6) The Umbrella Academy

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Based on the comic books by Gerald Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy ran for four seasons and 36 episodes. The series takes place in a world where 43 women around the world who weren’t pregnant gave birth to babies at the same time, and all the babies were born with powers. A billionaire adopts seven of the babies and raises them to be his superhero team, the Umbrella Academy. The series takes place in the present day, where one of the kids has died, and the rest are estranged until the death of their father brings what appears to be an upcoming apocalyptic event. The series received six Emmy nominations.

5) Alice in Borderland

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Alice in Borderland is a sci-fi Netflix series that released its third season in September. That means that December might be the best time for sci-fi fans to binge-watch the series on Netflix. The three seasons include 22 episodes, with the Japanese sci-fi series following an apocalyptic, desolate Tokyo where people have to play in life-or-death games to survive. As the title suggests, this parallels the Alice in Wonderland story, and it has a touch of The Squid Game with the life-or-death games. The series has plenty of twists and turns, and the entire idea that the world in Alice in Borderland might not even be real adds another layer to the proceedings.

4) Black Mirror

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Black Mirror is an interesting sci-fi series on Netflix to binge in December. That is because this is an anthology series, similar to The Twilight Zone, but it involves stories that primarily focus on the fear of technology. There are seven seasons, but it is a quicker binge than that sounds, since there are only 33 episodes plus a feature-length Bandersnatch (although that solo episode one is no longer on Netflix). Standout episodes include “San Junipero,” “USS Callister,” and a perfect episode for December, “White Christmas.”

3) Dark

Dark is a tough sci-fi series to binge-watch because it is a complicated and twisting series that goes into some bizarre directions storywise. The German sci-fi series on Netflix is a time travel mystery thriller that starts in 2019 before going back to 1986, 1953, and ahead into 2052. The later seasons follow all four primary timelines, while also adding 1921 and then 1888. Actors play different characters in each timeline, as they somehow merge and combine into one story by the end. For anyone who loves intelligent sci-fi that makes you think, Dark might be the best Netflix has to offer.

2) The Witcher

The Witcher is another ongoing sci-fi series on Netflix, and with its fourth season having premiered in October, this December might be a perfect chance to binge-watch the series with the fifth and final season coming in the future. The first three seasons starred Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher who hunts down and kills monsters, while, in this case, also protecting a Cintran princess named Ciri. Many fans were let down when Cavill left the series, so those fans can still binge the first three seasons, but anyone who wants to continue has the fourth season with Liam Hemsworth to binge as well.

1) Stranger Things

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The one sci-fi series that everyone is binge-watching on Netflix in December is Stranger Things. That is because this is the month that the story comes to an end. The series premiered in 2016, with the pre-teen cast experiencing a world where monsters threatened their home, and they had to stand up and fight. Nine years later, the story ends with the kids older and more wartorn, but ready to stand together one last time. There are 34 episodes in the first four seasons, and the final season has eight episodes, with the first four out now, the next three on Christmas, and the finale on New Year’s Eve.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!