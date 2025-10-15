3 Funniest Family Guy Characters Who Barely Appeared

Family Guy has long proven itself to be one of the best animated adult TV shows. In the 25 years since it first aired, the show has been consistently popular and has cemented its place in pop culture thanks to its unique and irreverent humor. The show has been characterized by its many cutaway gags, its willingness to mock celebrities, and regular tackling of current affairs in the most humorous way possible. Over the years, the show has grown to incorporate many characters, with its supporting cast swelling as Family Guy has evolved. Most of its funniest characters have appeared regularly, but some are surprisingly underutilised.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not all Family Guy characters are given as much attention as their comedic nature seems to warrant, and some are used perhaps sparingly to preserve the impact of the jokes they facilitate. Either way, the result is that some of the show possesses a wealth of minor characters who are absolutely hilarious. While narrowing it down isn’t easy, there are a few that stand out as especially funny.

3) Tomik & Bellgarde

Tomik & Bellgarde aren’t necessarily the characters first associated with great Family Guy running gags, but they’re subtly one of the show’s most consistently hilarious inclusions. Also known as foreign guys who have been living in the United States almost long enough to sound American, the pair first appeared in season 6, and were used multiple times in minor gags in the following seasons. Their most recent appearance was in season 16, in the episode “Follow the Money”, and they have yet to resurface in the seasons since.

What makes the characters of Tomik and Bellgarde so funny is that they absolutely nail a stereotype that very few people had ever considered existed. The joke is always very simple, as they’re just two nice guys who are adjusting to a new culture and a new language, and the comedy stems largely from their difficulty in accurately using idioms and grammatical structures. They’re a silly pair of characters who work far better than one might suspect, leading to many hilarious moments throughout their brief appearances.

2) Al Harrington

Al Harrington is a classic example of how Family Guy can deliver a minor character so memorably that they are instantly recognizable despite limited appearances and screen time. The owner and proprietor of Al Harrington’s Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tubeman Emporium and Warehouse, which he explains is located off of Route 2 in Weekapaug, Rhode Island, Al is a fast-talking salesman who is passionate about his business. He is almost always accompanied by his inflatable arm-flailing tubemen, who usually surround him as he delivers a sales pitch at dizzying speed.

Al Harrington has made a handful of appearances, including in Family Guy‘s amazing Star Wars parody, Blue Harvest. He’s a perfect representation of the show’s wacky and often ridiculous sense of humor, and the inoffensive nature of his comedic aspects makes him especially likable. The gag is always simple and silly where Al Harrington is involved, and though he has been used pretty sparingly, his appearances always serve as especially funny moments. Al Harrington takes the stereotype of an energetic businessman to an extreme, touching on something that manages to ring true even while seeming utterly ridiculous.

1) The Greased-Up Deaf Guy

While the Greased-Up Deaf Guy may not be Family Guy‘s funniest character, he is one of its best and most bizarre minor characters for sure. First appearing in season 3’s “The Thin White Line” as a form of entertainment at the Happy-Go-Lucky Toy Factory’s company picnic, the Greased-Up Deaf Guy made multiple follow-up appearances in the seasons that followed. Despite his incredibly limited screen time on the show, he is responsible for some of the most memorable lines in Family Guy‘s early seasons.

What makes the character so funny is that he’s such an out-there concept. The random introduction of the character and his incredibly literal name is funny, and the way that the show used him in subsequent appearances only elevates that humor. Depicting him as something of a lovable local nuisance, Family Guy uses one of its most random minor characters in the perfect way, maximizing his comedic potential by throwing him into unexpected situations, catching the audience off-guard almost every time he appears.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!