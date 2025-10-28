3 Nostalgic Sci-fi TV Shows From the 1990s That Defined the Genre and Decade

Science fiction shows surged in popularity during the 1990s. People discovered old shows like Star Trek through syndication on cable networks, which were relatively new. Meanwhile, time rushing toward a new century engaged imaginations, with many fearing the world ending due to the Y2K bug or predicting that aliens would make contact before the 1990s ended.

Fear and excitement about the century ending were coupled with uncertain political times. The science fiction shows that defined this decade leaned heavily either into paranoia or offered an alternative future where inclusivity and equality were far more prevalent than they were in real life. Several shows stand out today as leaders of the 1990s science fiction resurgence.

3) The X-Files

The X-Files reflected a growing sense of distrust of the American government. This innovative sci-fi series revolved around two FBI agents who were tasked with finding answers to mysteries involving paranormal activity. The overarching theme of the series was the government’s attempt to cover up the existence of aliens and supernatural creatures, though the series followed a procedural format where Scully and Mulder investigated a different paranormal case each week.

The X-Files was a genuinely scary show that was also the first series to combine police procedural elements with monsters, aliens, and other sci-fi elements. Its popularity was not confined to television — many women went into STEM fields because they were inspired by Scully, so much so that the increase in female applications to STEM programs was called the “Scully Effect.”

2) Twin Peaks

The late David Lynch likely would have called Twin Peaks surrealist fiction that blended genres such as mystery, drama, and horror, using symbolism and bizarre occurrences to make points about social issues. However, major plot points revolved around the existence of an evil spirit that could possess people and the idea of alternate universes that are superimposed on the current reality. Thus, it was as influential on the science fiction genre as any other.

Twin Peaks redefined television with non-linear storytelling, symbolic elements, and the use of sci-fi and horror ideas mixed with more contemporary storylines. It was also the first show to utilize serialized storytelling rather than case-of-the-week stories, and became such a huge cultural phenomenon that Sesame Street lampooned it in a “Monsterpiece Theatre” sketch starring Cookie Monster as Agent Cooper.

1) Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: The Next Generation began in 1987, but influenced the early 1990s the way that the original Star Trek did the late 1960s. This updated version of Star Trek introduced the franchise to a new generation of viewers, many of whom tuned in because Levar Burton (who was best known to them as the host of PBS’ Reading Rainbow) played Geordi.

Star Trek: The Next Generation had many strong episodes during its seven-year run. It introduced new characters, such as Patrick Stewart’s Captain Picard, while continuing to promote themes of space exploration and the desire to live in peace and harmony with the inhabitants of other planets. Its vision of diversity and inclusion likely was a big part of its appeal in a world where such things seemed in short supply.

The Next Generation‘s popularity helped reboot the Star Trek franchise, which had consisted only of the original series and several movies up to that point. It was quickly followed by Deep Space 9, the first new spinoff since the reboot, and these two shows led to a franchise with over a dozen shows that is still going strong today.

