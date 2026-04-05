7 Great Sci-Fi Shows To Binge on Netflix Right Now

It’s no secret that Netflix boasts a staggering catalog of content, and that includes some great sci-fi. The science fiction genre is one of the most consistently popular and successful in modern media. Sci-fi stories often dominate the release slate of any given year, with both film and TV offering some great entries into the genre. The best sci-fi TV shows don’t just grip their audience; they also firmly establish their importance within society’s wider pop culture consciousness. There are so many excellent sci-fi shows to watch, it’s sometimes hard to select a single title for viewing. Thankfully, Netflix has several great sci-fi TV shows currently available to stream.

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The following sci-fi shows can all currently be found on Netflix in the US. There are some truly great Netflix sci-fi shows made specifically for the platform, but there have also been a number of excellent titles added more recently that are also worth watching. These shows are all perfect for a sci-fi binge, and can all be found on Netflix as of April 2026.

7) Altered Carbon

There are several great Netflix shows based on books, but Altered Carbon is one of the platform’s most overlooked sci-fi titles. Though it was cancelled after two seasons, Altered Carbon‘s rich sci-fi world weaves stories with a central mystery at their core, brought to life by an excellent and star-studded cast. Its length makes it perfect binge-watch material, and the quality of its sci-fi means that it’s certain to please fans of the genre who haven’t yet experienced it.

6) Falling Skies

Falling Skies is an awesome sci-fi show that nobody talks about, and it seems to have been all but forgotten in the years since it ended. Its five-season run tells the story of a group of survivors pushing back against an alien invasion of Earth, with a stacked cast of talent both on and behind the camera. It may be a little to long to binge in its entirety all at once, but Falling Skies is one of the best and most overlooked sci-fi shows currently available on Netflix.

5) Resident Alien

Despite being unfairly cancelled in 2025, Resident Alien is one of the most rewatchable sci-fi TV shows that’s incredibly difficult to get tired of. Based on the comic book of the same name, it follows an alien who crash-lands on Earth and stalls his plans to destroy humanity in order to assume the identity of a small-town doctor in Colorado. Deftly combining its sci-fi elements with both comedy and drama, Resident Alien is an exceptional sci-fi TV show that can currently be streamed on Netflix in the US.

4) Halo

Years after becoming one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time, Halo landed on the small screen with a live-action adaptation of its epic sci-fi story. Set in the 26th century, Halo follows the war between humanity’s United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, a military alliance of multiple alien races intent on destroying humankind. While it was cancelled after just two seasons, it’s a great piece of military sci-fi TV that is currently available on Netflix.

3) 11.22.63

There have been a handful of sci-fi TV shows based on Stephen King books, but 11.22.63 is often considered one of the best. Its story concerns a time traveler who attempts to stop the assassination of John F. Kennedy, but who unexpectedly becomes attached to the life he builds in the past. It’s a great sci-fi show that explores the human element of time travel, and it can currently be binged in full on Netflix for US audiences.

2) Orphan Black

There aren’t too many masterpiece sci-fi TV shows, but Orphan Black is thoroughly deserving of being considered one of them. The Canadian sci-fi thriller stars Tatiana Maslany as a woman who learns that she is one of several genetically identical clones, and then sets about investigating the circumstances of her creation. Netflix is currently home to all five seasons of the critically-acclaimed Orphan Black, making it perfect for a sci-fi binge.

1) Pantheon

Animated sci-fi shows aren’t often celebrated as wholeheartedly as their live-action contemporaries. Pantheon is critically acclaimed and boasts a considerable following, but is still often unfairly overlooked. It concerns multiple protagonists as they navigate a world changed by the increasing use of mind uploading technology. Thought-provoking and emotionally deep, both seasons of Pantheon can now be streamed on Netflix in the US.

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