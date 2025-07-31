One Piece Live-Action Actor Teases Darker Second Season

One Piece’s live-action world has been touting quite the jam-packed second season as fans wait to see the return of the Straw Hat Pirates on Netflix. With adorable characters like Tony Tony Chopper joining the cast, the next batch of episodes won’t be all sunshine and lollipops. On top of Luffy’s crew welcoming in the adorable reindeer doctor, there are quite a few villains that the Going Merry’s crew will encounter. In a new interview, the actor who will bring Mr. 3 to life, David Dastmalchian, hinted at a much darker season two.

In chatting with outlet CBR, Dastmalchian discussed his role, his love of One Piece, and how the second season will up the ante in the darkness department over season one, “I get to be Mr. Galdino. I get to be Mr. 3. It’s so crazy. One Piece is a big deal at my house. My son read every manga. We’ve watched all the anime, and the live-action is so incredibly well done… staying very reverent to [Eiichiro] Oda’s original ideas. What happens when the Straw Hats show up at Little Garden, and how Mr. 3 has been sent by Mr. 0 to take care of business. It’s scary in a way that I don’t think Season 1 was. Very violent. Incredible visuals.”

Who is Mr. 3?

One of the biggest impediments to Luffy and company in the upcoming second season will be Baroqueworks, the organization that has been operating on the outskirts of the Going Merry’s live-action adventures so far. Lead by the villainous Crocodile, each member of this villainous collective has unique powers of their own. Mr. 3, for those who might need a refresher, has the ability to control and create candle wax, doing so in such a way that it becomes a serious problem for the Straw Hats. With Dastmalchian being a giant fan of the source material, and having past experience playing villains, the actor seems like the right fit to bring the anime villain to life.

As of the writing of this article, Netflix has yet to reveal when we can expect the second season of One Piece to arrive. While the release window was confirmed for 2026, fans are left wondering when we can expect the live-action Luffy to visit anime locales such as Little Garden, Loguetown, Drum Island, and more. For those who followed the source material, you know that the stakes will be raised for the anime pirates across the board as the villains they encounter might put Arlong to shame in the threat department. A third season has yet to be confirmed but there is certainly more than enough material to keep Netflix creating the show for quite some time to come, should the streaming service choose.

