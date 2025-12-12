7 Fantastic Rankin/Bass Christmas Specials That Deserve More Love

The Rankin/Bass Productions specials remain a steady holiday watch tradition even all these decades later, but there are a few of them that deserve way more love than they get. Rankin/Bass Productions is kind of an unsung hero in the world of animation. Though they used incredible stop-motion animated techniques for many of their works, they are not often brought up in the same conversations as other highly regarded animation studios. It might be because most of their more notable projects were highly steeped in the Christmas holiday and its expanded lore (biblical or otherwise). But they are truly important specials.

Things might have shifted in the last few years thanks to the increased popularity of streaming versus traditional broadcast television (where Rankin/Bass specials are seen every year during the holiday season), but the most popular Rankin/Bass specials have been able to cut through and still find their audience. That’s not the case for all of them, however, and that’s especially true for these seven almost forgotten Rankin/Bass specials that deserve way more love from the world at large. Read on for our picks, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments or ComicBook Forum!

7). The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus

The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus holds a distinct place within Rankin/Bass Productions history as it was the final of their specials to be produced with stop-motion animation (which they dubbed “Animagic”). But the reason it’s often forgotten in most “Best of” conversations is because it’s outside of the set up from the others. Because it adapts the 1900s novel of the same name, it doesn’t feature any of the previously established Santa Claus designs or extended universe characters. One of the coolest elements of these specials was that they usually all took place within the same universe, but this one is often left outside of it because it’s so disconnected from everything else.

6). Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

Speaking of those connections and the expanded Rankin/Bass Productions universe, Frosty’s Winter Wonderland is a direct sequel to Frosty the Snowman. This special also introduces fans to Jack Frost, who was jealous at how much attention Frosty was getting during the winter season despite Jack being the one providing the snow. This special then reveals how lonely Frosty feels when the kids all go back home at the end of each day, and so the kids decide to build him a wife. It’s a real Bride of Frankenstein vibe, but far more wholesome as Frosty and his wife made for a very lovely couple that we would see in future specials (like later in this list).

5). Jack Frost

The Jack Frost seen in his own titular special, however, is much different than the one depicted in Frosty’s Winter Wonderland. This special was more of an origin story for the character (as told through a talking groundhog who was hoping for six more weeks of winter to get some more sleep), and sees him falling in love with a human girl. But like most of the better Rankin/Bass specials, there’s also a hint of tragedy to it all. Things just don’t work out for this romance, and Jack returns to being the winter sprite that he was before. It’s a bittersweet ending, and that’s likely why fans don’t really remember this one all these years later. It just doesn’t work out in the way that fans might hope for the Christmas season.

4). Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

Naturally it wouldn’t be long before Rankin/Bass produced an official sequel to Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, but its direction was entirely a surprise. This one saw Rudolph going on a much grander adventure than in the sequel as he travels across time and space, making friends across multiple eras, in search of the New Year’s Baby. Needing to set time right and save the timeline, it was a race against time that was a little more tense than you’d expect to. It’s also just got an adorable baby design that’s cute to see in motion. But even still, it’s often just forgotten because it’s more fitting for the New Year’s Day holiday than the Christmas season.

3). The Little Drummer Boy

The Little Drummer Boy‘s place on this list might be a bit divisive considering it has an even more ignored sequel (that has some great songs of its own), but this debut special just stands out from many of the others. Not only is it more steeped in the biblical ideology of the Christmas season than say something with wider appeal like Rudolph or Frosty, but it also doesn’t have the wacky elements of the more popular specials. It’s a rather straightforward interpretation of the carol of the same name, and even ventures into some really dark subjects like rage, hatred, and death. It’s all resolved by the end of it all with the birth of a baby, but it’s likely not one that many seek out first when choosing to revisit these specials for the holiday season.

2). Nestor, the Long Eared Christmas Donkey

But if you still want those biblical overtones, but are hoping for more wacky characters, Nestor, the Long Eared Christmas Donkey is the one you have to seek out. This special invented a unique donkey to be the one that helped Mary and Joseph make their way to Bethlehem. It’s got a bittersweet quality with the death of Nestor’s mother, which was just kind of everywhere back in those days. Seriously, look at releases like Bambi and The Land Before Time to help you figure out the vibe of this special. It’s also got one of the best often ignored songs in the Rankin/Bass catalog from Gene Autry (which inspired the special in the first place), so do yourself a favor and check out this one.

1). ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Even with all of that said, there’s one Rankin/Bass special that’s both the secretly best and criminally ignored, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Rather than directly adapting the classic story of the same name, this special instead uses that idea to follow a family of mice (who are living in the home of the town’s clock maker) who end up helping to save the day. It’s one of the shorter specials in the catalog, and doesn’t have the stop-motion appeal or extended universe connections of the others. That’s likely why it’s not one that’s brought up in the conversations as one of the best, but really needs to be. Make sure you’re seeking it out.

