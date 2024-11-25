Where to Watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and More Rankin/Bass Christmas Specials This Year

Do you recall the most famous reindeer of all? Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has aired on television every year for 60 years, and this year is no different. Except the Rankin/Bass special will be departing CBS and taking flight to NBC for the first time since 1971, along with another sentimental seasonal favorite: Frosty the Snowman. Not to be overlooked like an Island of Misfit Toys, other stop-motion specials produced by Rankin/Bass — including Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, The Year Without a Santa Claus, Jack Frost, and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas — will air throughout the holiday season across multiple networks.

Below, we’ve rounded up details on where you can watch the Rankin/Bass specials on TV this year, and how to stream them all.

Where can I watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman this year?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

The classic animated special offers the perspective of Rudolph, who’s told he couldn’t play in any Reindeer Games due to his glowing nose. Rudolph sets out on a fantastic journey where he meets Hermey the elf, prospector Yukon Cornelius and a host of Misfit Toys, all while trying to hide from the Abominable Snow Monster.

Where to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The special will air on NBC this year on Friday, Dec. 6 from 8-9:15 p.m., with an encore on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer isn’t streaming on any platform, but you can rent or buy it on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.

Frosty the Snowman

The cherished original holiday special about how Frosty, everyone’s favorite snowman, came to life one day.

Where to watch Frosty the Snowman: Thursday, Dec. 5, 8:30-9 p.m. on NBC, with an encore on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m, or stream on Hulu and Prime Video

The Little Drummer Boy

Frustrated with the world, a lonely orphan traveling through the desert finds himself witnessing the birth of baby Jesus.

Where to watch The Little Drummer Boy: Stream on Hulu and Prime Video

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Celebrate the season with the story of Kris Kringle in the original holiday special.

Where to watch Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town: Stream on Hulu and Prime Video

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974)

When a town learns that Santa Claus has struck it off his delivery schedule due to an insulting letter, a way must be found to change his mind.

Where to watch ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas: Friday, Dec. 13 at 6:15 p.m. on AMC, with an encore on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5:15 a.m. and Thursday, Dec. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

The Year Without a Santa Claus

Mrs. Claus tells the story of the year that Santa Claus, feeling ill and unwanted, decided to take a holiday. But when the elves show Santa all the toys they are preparing — and the children eagerly awaiting Christmas — Santa dons his red suit and drives his gift-laden sleigh for his annual rounds.

Where to watch The Year Without a Santa Claus: Friday, Dec. 13 at 6:45 p.m. on AMC, with encores on Dec. 24 at 5:45 a.m., Dec. 25 at 8:15 a.m., and Dec. 26 at 4:45 a.m., or stream on TNT, TBS, TruTV

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

Frosty is lonely for another snow-person. The children build him a wife, Crystal, but jealous, cold-hearted Jack Frost plots to keep Frosty and Crystal from finding happiness.

Where to watch Frosty’s Winter Wonderland: Friday, Dec. 13 at 5:45 p.m. on AMC, with an encore on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 9 a.m.

The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow

Narrated by Angela Lansbury, the special is about a little shepherd boy’s dream of a white Christmas after the orphan is blinded by lightning.

Where to watch The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow: Friday, Dec. 13 at 12:15 p.m. on AMC or stream on Plex

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

Happy, the Baby New Year, is missing. With Santa Claus’ permission, Rudolph searches for him. Features the voices of Red Skelton, Frank Gorshin and Morey Amsterdam.

Where to watch Rudolph’s Shiny New Year: Friday, Dec. 13 at 12:45 p.m. on AMC

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

When Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman go on a 4th of July vacation, Christmas is imperiled by an evil wizard who tries to steal the light from Rudolph’s nose and melt Frosty into a puddle.



Where to watch Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July: Friday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. on AMC, with encores on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6 a.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7 a.m.

Jack Frost (1979)

Jack Frost, the icy spirit of winter, wants to leave his North Pole existence and become a human for the beautiful snowwoman-turned-human he’s fallen in love with. Father Winter grants his wish, but not until Jack fights an evil giant and finds a home with a pot of gold.

Where to watch Jack Frost: Friday, Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m. on AMC, with encores on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 9:45 a.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 7 a.m., or stream on Tubi

The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus

The Great Ak calls a council of the Immortals to ask that Santa Claus be given immortality. And to justify it, he tells the history of Santa Claus.

Where to watch The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus: Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. on AMC with encores on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 8:30 a.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5:45 a.m.











