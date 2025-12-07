56 Years Ago Today, This Legendary Rankin/Bass Special Released and Still Is a Perfect Start to the Holidays

Rankin/Bass Productions specials are legendary with TV as they have been broadcast regularly each holiday for decades at this point, but 56 years ago today the studio released one special that was a perfect start to the holiday seasons. If you aren’t entirely familiar with the studio’s name, you’re likely going to recognize many of the TV specials they have produced over the decades. Ranging from 2D animated specials to new stop-motion animated works, these specials have been a steady part of broadcast TV programming for the Christmas season for a very long time. Many more iconic than the last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

56 years ago today, on December 7, 1969, Rankin/Bass Productions’ Frosty the Snowman made its broadcast debut with CBS. While it wasn’t the first Christmas special produced by the studio, it might just be the most iconic as Frosty has not only become a massive character in his own right. With an adaptation that brought the classic tune to life with a happy birthday, it’s been a steady part of the Christmas holiday ever since. And looking back on it after all this time, it’s no mystery why it’s been such a landmark hit.

What Is Frosty the Snowman?

Courtesy of Rankin/Bass Productions

Based on the original song written by Walter E. Rollins and Steve Nelson of the same name, Frosty the Snowman starred Jackie Vernon as the titular Frosty along with Jimmy Durante standing in as the narrator (which would end up being directly called out in a hilarious Smiling Friends riff from the latest season). The special itself was pretty much a direct adaptation of the song, and writer Romeo Muller helped to bring it to life in a way that was better fit for television (with copious use of the titular song itself throughout).

The special sees a group of kids bringing a snowman to life with a magical hat, and he desperately needs it to be cold to keep him from melting. With the help of a young girl named Karen, Frost attempts to head to the North Pole on a train. He just can’t make it all the way as Karen starts to freeze, and thus decides to bring her back home despite his melting. For his bravery, he’s rewarded with the spirit of Christmas and Santa Claus decides to take him along on his Christmas adventures from then on. A happy ending for everyone.

Where Is Frosty Now?

Courtesy of Rankin/Bass Productions

Frosty the Snowman might have begun its life with CBS 56 years ago today, but it’s at a much different home now. The Christmas special continued to air with the network up until about 2023, and was then shifted over to NBC (and its new streaming home at Peacock) until the present day. So thankfully this tradition has remained alive even after all these decades, and fans can keep saying “Happy birthday!” to Frosty after all this time as well. It’s such a timeless special that it has aged incredibly well too.

Frosty the Snowman might have been produced all those years ago, but there’s nothing in the dialogue or characters that don’t fit into the current era. It’s why these Rankin/Bass Productions specials have been a key part of television after all this time, and why they will only continue to get more precious as the years continue. It’s a great way to celebrate the holiday season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!