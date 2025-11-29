7 Great Comedy Central Shows Canceled Too Soon

Comedy Central first swung open its doors in 1991, originally focusing far more on stand-up comedy, Mystery Science Theater 3000, and older comedy films. Ever since, the Paramount platform has become a vehicle for fan-favorite shows such as South Park, The Daily Show, Beavis and Butthead, and more. Despite the cable network’s success, not all shows that arrived on the channel were given a bright future. There have been quite a few television series that were canceled before their prime on Comedy Central, and there are more than a few that could definitely use a resurrection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

7.) Detroiters

comedy central

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson have moved on to bigger and brighter things than Detroiters, with the former currently heading up the successful HBO Max series, The Chair Company, and the latter hitting it big across the board with live-action films and animated projects. In the Comedy Central series that was canceled far too early following its second season, Tim and Sam join forces as part of a Detroit ad agency that is always, hilariously, looking for their next big pitch. Arriving before Robinson and Richardson really hit it big, fans online have been demanding a resurrection of Detroiters, and for good reason. Aside from being one of Comedy Central’s funniest offerings, Detroiters had a big heart beating within its chest, with Tim and Sam bouncing off one another effortlessly.

6.) Insomniac With Dave Attell

comedy central

There have been quite a few travel shows that walk viewers through various locales around the world, but none were ever quite like Insomniac With Dave Attell. The legendary stand-up comedian would take audiences through U.S. cities, exploring their nightlife while sometimes traveling across the sea to do the same in foreign lands. What made the series work so well was seeing some of the interesting aspects of familiar cities while also hearing hilarious commentary from Attell himself throughout. While the show did garner five seasons, with Dave still touring the world via his stand-up comedy tours, Insomniac would work well with a revival. If nothing else, getting this show on a streaming service is long overdue.

5.) Trigger Happy TV

comedy central

Long before the Impractical Jokers hit the small screen, Trigger Happy TV was taking pranking on television to a whole different level. While the series originally started in England, airing on the BBC, it eventually found its way to North America thanks to Comedy Central. Hosting only one season, the series had surreal pranks that were around the same level as Adult Swim’s Eric Andre Show and might work well in today’s market with a reboot. Trigger Happy TV seemed to be an easy, on-the-street series to produce, and perhaps most importantly, it was gut-bustingly funny, making it stand out as a top-tier Comedy Central offering.

4.) Upright Citizens Brigade

comedy central

The Upright Citizens Brigade has become a legendary name within the improv comedy world, thanks to the founders setting up schools across North America to forge a new generation of comedians. On Comedy Central, the likes of Amy Poehler, Matt Walsh, Matt Besser, and Ian Roberts helped create a sketch comedy show that received three seasons in total. Hilariously creating surreal skits that remain timeless to this day, Upright Citizens Brigade as a brand could help usher in a new era of sketch comedy. With Saturday Night Live still being the premiere spot for sketch comedy these days, a resurgence of the art form across the board would be a welcome return. Canceled in the year 2000, even making a comeback decades later could work.

3.) TV Funhouse

comedy central

Saturday TV Funhouse has become a recurring segment on Saturday Night Live, normally giving the sketch comedy show an animated segment for the long-running live-action series. In the year 2000, TV Funhouse was created to give the animated segments a full television series. What made the Comedy Central entry different was thanks to having a live-action segment that united the skits, creating a structure similar to that of Pee-Wee’s Playhouse. Host Doug Dale was surrounded by hilarious animal puppet friends, along with a real life dog to help push forward the humor. With TV Funhouse seemingly appearing less on Saturday Night Live these days, reviving the Comedy Central series would work well to give the animated skits a new home.

2.) Michael & Michael Have Issues

comedy central

Between Stella and The State, Michael & Michael Have Issues might be the least known show from Michael Ian Black and Michael Showalter. This fact doesn’t make it any less funny than its predecessors however. The skit comedy series only ran for seven episodes before its first season came to a close, but there is plenty of territory for a potential return to cover. Black and Showalter have moved onto bigger and better things since this Comedy Central series first arrived, but the chemistry between the two was something that worked so well that it demands to make a comeback.

1.) Strangers With Candy

comedy central

There was never quite another series like Comedy Central’s Strangers With Candy, following Amy Sedaris’ Jerri Blank as an older “working girl” attempting to restart her life by getting her G.E.D. While the show gained three seasons, it feels like Jerri’s story could have continued for several more years, especially considering just how funny the overall story was. Ironically, the series was created in part by Stephen Colbert, who has since become a major player in the late-night television scene. With his show ending next year, Colbert might have time on his hands to return to Jerri’s world.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!