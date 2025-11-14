18 Years Ago, Comedy Central’s Raunchiest Animated Series Ended (And You Can Stream It For Free)

Comedy Central’s raunchiest and wildest animated series ended 18 years ago today, and you can actually check it out for free if you missed out. Comedy Central has kept its wild tradition of animation alive with current franchises like South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Digman!, but a few years back the channel was loaded with a lot more animated favorites. Much like many of the network’s biggest successes, Comedy Central’s animated shows experimented a lot when it came to tone and the kinds of jokes that it would tell. But there’s one that’s still infamous for maybe going a bit too far.

Drawn Together was one of the most infamous animated shows on Comedy Central in the 2000s as it not only set out to be a parody of celebrity style reality shows airing at the same time, but also wanted to pull from decades of animated movies, shows, anime, and pop culture in order to do it. It really pushed the envelope in the type of raunchy or crass humor on display in any given episode, and thankfully you can still check it out to this day (completely for free too).

What Is Drawn Together?

Originally created by Dave Jeser and Matt Silverstein, Drawn Together originally made its debut in 2004, and officially wrapped up its three season run on November 14, 2007, 18 years ago today. The series is probably as 2000s as you could get as it used The Surreal Life (a reality show where D and C list celebrities lived in a house together) as a base to host its own kind of animated “crossover.” The characters in the series were inspired by the likes of Disney Princesses, Betty Boop, Josie and the Pussycats, Pokemon, SpongeBob SquarePants and much more. All while everything is dialed up to 11.

The series’ humor often pushed the fact it was animated to the edge with all sorts of dirty jokes, innuendos, violence and much more. But at the same time, it’s also a very funny series for the way it was balanced through all of this. There are many jokes that did not age well in the long run because of how far the series had gone, but that’s also reflective of the attitude in the early 2000s anyway. There was a pushback on edge and sincerity, but those behind it all eventually pointed it out at the world of animation itself.

What Happened to Drawn Together?

Because it was so of its time as well, Drawn Together really wasn’t fit for too long of a run with Comedy Central. It got a solid three seasons with the network, and even got to come to a grand finale with the direct to DVD release, The Drawn Together Movie: The Movie!, that ended up coming out three years after the TV series came to its end. It allowed the creative team to properly wrap up the series, and helped put a button on this wild show overall.

It’s the kind of show that could really only exist when it came out, so there’s likely no chance of it coming back with a new take or revival anytime soon like fans might have seen from other adult animated series of the era. But if you wanted to revisit it, you can actually try out the very first season completely for free with Pluto TV. The entire series is streaming with Paramount+ as well, but it’s probably best to try out the free option first to make sure you can…handle everything that happens.

