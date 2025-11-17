5 Sci-Fi Shows Everyone Should Regret Ignoring

Since the advent of television, science fiction has always had a place on the small screen. Trailblazing shows like The Twilight Zone and Star Trek: The Original Series helped popularize the genre with audiences of all ages, and viewers have been enjoying sci-fi for generations since. The very best sci-fi shows tend to find major success, often spawning franchises or running for many years before coming to an end. However, as the measure of television success is almost directly related to viewership figures, ratings are king, which means a show’s longevity depends almost entirely on its ability to attract audiences consistently.

Sometimes, though, TV shows struggle due to forces beyond their control. This has led to some great sci-fi TV shows nobody talks about, with some truly brilliant shows in the genre being unfairly overlooked. The nature of modern TV means that the market is constantly flooded with new shows, and sometimes exceptional viewing flies under the radar. However, considering the quality of the following shows and their relative underperformance, more people should regret ignoring them.

5) Humans (Channel 4/AMC, 2015-2018)

Humans is one of those great canceled sci-fi TV shows that rarely gets the attention it deserves. Based on the Swedish sci-fi drama Real Humans, its story concerns the creation of robots called synths who live alongside humans, leading to increasing tensions within society. Humans featured a huge ensemble cast and ran for three seasons before being canceled.

Humans tapped into some of the most substantial tropes in the sci-fi genre, including artificial intelligence, the limitations of the laws of robotics, consciousness, and the dangers of superintelligence. As such, it stands as one of the most interesting sci-fi stories of recent years, as its narrative touched on some complex ideas while still proving hugely entertaining. Unfortunately, ratings were low enough for it to be canceled, although everyone should regret ignoring Humans when they had the chance to help its story continue.

4) Foundation (Apple TV+, 2021-Present)

Foundation is based on the series of novels of the same name by the legendary Isaac Asimov. It began its run in 2021 and has continued airing on Apple TV+ since, with a fourth season already announced. While it hasn’t yet concluded its run, it’s a truly great sci-fi show that hasn’t received enough attention during its initial three seasons.

Foundation has all the makings of a truly iconic sci-fi series, but for some reason, it hasn’t earned the attention it deserves. Despite impressing critics and earning enough popularity to continue, Foundation simply isn’t being paid its dues. It already runs the risk of becoming an obscure cult sci-fi TV show that fans lamented ended too soon, and that’s likely to happen if people don’t begin to get behind the show.

3) The Peripheral (Prime Video, 2022)

The Periphal aired on Amazon Prime Video in 2022, earning some critical praise before being axed ahead of its second season. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz at the head of a large ensemble cast, its story is loosely adapted from the book of the same name by William Gibson. Set in a future shaped by the invention of new technology, its story concerns a gamer who connects with an alternate reality.

While The Peripheral might not have been a masterpiece, it’s still a sci-fi show that deserved another season. Its story was interesting and had several unique qualities, with the season 1 finale teasing intriguing plot developments. As it was largely ignored by audiences, its cancellation may not be surprising, but it’s another show that many regret not paying attention to sooner.

2) Future Man (Hulu, 2017-2020)

The story of Future Man is one that stands out as both incredibly unfair and deeply frustrating. The sci-fi comedy starred Josh Hutcherson as an underachiever who is unexpectedly called upon to help save the world due to his video game skills. While it wasn’t technically a sci-fi TV show cancelled too soon, it is one that everybody should regret ignoring.

Not only was Future Man criminally underrated during its run, but the lack of attention after it finished further hurt the show. Budget cuts ultimately led to Future Man being removed from all streaming platforms, making it incredibly difficult for fans to revisit the show. Considering its comedic quality and unique sci-fi premise, it’s a great show that everyone should feel aggrieved for having ignored, missing their chance to watch as a result.

1) FlashForward (ABC, 2009-2010)

FlashForward might not be the best-known sci-fi TV show, but it has earned a particular reputation among fans of the genre. Its story concerned a group of disconnected strangers brought together after the world collectively received a short glimpse into their future during a mysterious planetary event. Its cancellation after just one season has been widely lamented ever since.

As well as being a TV show that ended on an annoying cliffhanger, FlashForward is one that is known for its wasted potential. Its story was deeply engaging, and the show had the potential to achieve the popularity of Lost or The X-Files had it continued. As such, it’s a sci-fi show that everyone should regret ignoring upon its initial release, as the lack of attention ultimately resulted in its premature cancellation.

