All Hogwarts Staff Revealed so Far in Harry Potter’s Reboot So Far (& How They Look)

The upcoming Harry Potter reboot is making good progress ahead of its December 2026 release, with HBO’s trailer and the Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic preview revealing what fans can expect from the TV series. In addition to showing off its revamped Wizarding World and the work that went into building it, these early looks reveal what Harry Potter’s new cast will be like in their roles. And although replacing the movies’ actors will be an undertaking for HBO’s remake, the new stars do, indeed, look their parts.

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This is true of the new Golden Trio — Dominic McLaughlin (Harry), Alastair Stout (Ron), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione) — but also of the show’s supporting cast. It’d be impossible to capture the magic of Hogwarts without the teachers and staff members that frequent its halls. And at this point, we’ve gotten glimpses of what many of them will look like in the upcoming Harry Potter remake.

10) Albus Dumbledore (Played by John Lithgow)

Image Courtesy of HBO Max

After Richard Harris, and then Michael Gambon, played Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, John Lithgow is taking up the mantle in the remake. Between the trailer for the show, promotional images, and Finding Harry: The Craft Beyond the Magic, we’ve gotten several glimpses of Lithgow’s headmaster — and he very much looks the part. His long, silver beard is exactly what you’d expect, and he wears Dumbledore’s signature half-moon glasses, along with wizard’s robes and a hat. It’s clear that the series is staying faithful to Dumbledore’s look, and Lithgow nails it. He looks sufficiently wise while also capturing the character’s powerful presence.

9) Severus Snape (Played by Paapa Essiedu)

Image via HBO Max

Paapa Essiedu is tasked with playing Severus Snape in the Harry Potter remake, following the late Alan Rickman’s performance in the films. As Essiedu is a Black actor, he deviates from the book’s description of Snape when it comes to his sallow skin. However, apart from that, he’s nailing the Potions Master’s presence. He has the shoulder-length black hair hanging in front of his face, and he’s donning Snape’s all-black robes in the early looks at the show. He also appears as serious and unapproachable as his character, and he’s closer in age to book Snape than Rickman was.

8) Minerva McGonagall (Played by Janet McTeer)

Image via Lara Cornell/HBO

So many of the new Harry Potter cast’s stars have big shoes to fill, including Janet McTeer. She takes on the role of Minerva McGonagall, Head of Gryffindor House and Hogwarts’ Transfiguration teacher, after the late Maggie Smith. We see her in character a few times in the trailer and Finding Harry preview. Both confirm that she’s got McGonagall’s stern, sharp look down. She’s tall and has a strong presence, even in the brief glimpses we see of her. And her dark, tied-back hair and glasses are perfect matches for book McGonagall.

7) Rubeus Hagrid (Played by Nick Frost)

We’ll miss the late Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid, but Nick Frost will deliver Harry’s Hogwarts acceptance letter to him in the HBO show — and what we see of him in the trailer and Finding Harry feature suggests his costuming won’t be all that different from movie Hagrid’s. The messy hair and beard feel reminiscent of the Coltrane’s take on the character, and to be fair, it’s hard to imagine Hagrid any other way. The books describe him similarly, and as you’d expect, he’s also towering over the people around him.

6) Quirinus Quirrell (Played by Luke Thallon)

Quirinus Quirrell will play a pivotal role in Harry Potter Season 1, and Luke Thallon will bring the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor to life in the show. We’ve yet to see much of him in the trailer and promotional materials, but you can catch a glimpse of Thallon as the character in Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic. He’s missing Quirrell’s turban — and you know, Voldemort’s face on the back of his head — but it’s easy to envision him as Harry’s traitorous teacher with just the glasses and buttoned-up look.

5) Filius Flitwick (Played by Warwick Davis)

Warwick Davis will portray Filius Flitwick, the Charms professor at Hogwarts, in the Harry Potter remake — and he’s the only actor who will actually reprise his role from the films. He’s not shown in much in the initial promotions, but you can see the side of his head in a shot of Professor Sprout from Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic. (See the next header to see it yourself.) Going off that, we can probably assume Flitwick won’t have the same wild look from the first two movies; his hair certainly seems more tame. He’ll likely be similar to the later films’ iteration of Flitwick, just with grey hair.

4) Pomona Sprout (Played by Sirine Saba)

Pomona Sprout, who teaches Herbology at Hogwarts, is only in a few of the Harry Potter films. Given the extended runtime a TV show offers, we might see more of her in the remake. And Sirine Saba’s version of the character can briefly be seen in Finding Harry. It doesn’t give us much to go off of, but she has dark, curly hair rather than the grey locks of the books and films. Her hat is also missing, but perhaps it’ll make an appearance in later promotional materials.

3) Cuthbert Binns (Played by Richard Durden)

History of Magic teacher Professor Binns doesn’t appear in the Harry Potter movies, but he’s a regular part of Hogwarts in the books. And one way the TV series will be a more faithful telling is that the ghostly professor will be included, played by Richard Durden. You can get a look at Professor Binns in Finding Harry, but you’ll have to squint. It’s hard to say how masterfully he captures Harry’s teacher, but at least he’s actually there.

2) Argus Filch (Played by Paul Whitehouse)

Arte conceitual completa do Filch para a série Harry Potter.



créditos as imagem via ig / magicallybrothers pic.twitter.com/ZTXTIKQ2jU — Portal Harry Potter (@portalpotterbr) April 9, 2026

Paul Whitehouse will play Argus Filch, the Hogwarts caretaker, in the Harry Potter show. We don’t get a look at him in costume in the trailer or Finding Harry, but the latter includes concept art for the character. Tall with long, grey hair, he doesn’t look much different from David Bradley’s iteration. He’s got his lantern to haunt the halls of Hogwarts, as well as Mrs. Norris, which shows plenty of attention to detail.

1) Peeves (Not Cast Yet)

Arte conceitual completa do Pirraça para a série Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/SMjFV4DLu9 — Portal Harry Potter (@portalpotterbr) April 9, 2026

Although casting for Peeves the Poltergeist has yet to be announced, the Harry Potter remake is including him, despite cutting the character from the films. And the Finding Harry preview offers a glimpse of concept art for the character, which shows him with dark hair, pointed ears, and a mischievous smile. His attire isn’t quite as colorful as in Hogwarts Legacy, but he still looks like someone you’d avoid in Hogwarts’ hallways, especially as a first-year — and well, that’s the whole point.

Hogwarts Staff Who Have Been Cast But Not Seen Yet

In addition to the characters above, there are a couple of familiar faces from Hogwarts who have been cast but not yet seen. These include Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch and Bríd Brennan as Madam Pomfrey (via Deadline). Hopefully, as more teasers roll in, we’ll get a look at them as well. If nothing else, the fact that every member of Hogwarts’ staff is being considered promises an attention to detail that book fans will appreciate.

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