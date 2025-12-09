Casting Kratos for Amazon’s God of War TV Show: 5 Actors Who’d Nail the Part, Ranked

The God of War franchise stands as one of the most significant achievements in video game history, having successfully transitioned from a violent Greek tragedy to a nuanced Norse epic about fatherhood. During this time, Santa Monica Studio created a blueprint for interactive storytelling that Amazon’s Prime Video is now tasked with adapting for the screen. After a period of creative turbulence that saw the departure of original showrunner Rafe Judkins, the project has found a steady footing under the guidance of Ronald D. Moore. With a two-season order for God of War officially confirmed and Frederick E.O. Toye attached to direct the first episodes, the production is currently ramping up in Vancouver.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The success of the God of War adaptation rests entirely on the shoulders of the actor chosen to portray the Ghost of Sparta. While Christopher Judge delivered a legendary performance in the games, campaigning heavily to reprise the role, the realities of television production present significant hurdles. Judge has been open about his past health struggles, including major back and hip surgeries that previously delayed God of War Ragnarök. A multi-season live-action commitment requires a level of physical durability and stunt work that differs vastly from the controlled environment of a motion capture volume. Consequently, Amazon is likely searching for a lead who can embody Kratos’ physical imposition and emotional depth for the long haul.

5) Tom Hardy

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom Hardy is an actor who thrives when he is allowed to disappear behind a mask or a distinct physical affectation. His performance as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises proved that he can project terrifying authority even when his face is obscured, a trait that translates well to a character who hides his emotions behind a wall of stoicism. Although he stands shorter than the character’s canonical stature, this is a problem that Hollywood has solved for decades through camera angles and forced perspective. After all, what Hardy lacks in verticality, he makes up for in density and intensity. He excels at communicating volumes through grunts and subtle shifts in posture, as seen in Mad Max: Fury Road, which is essentially the primary language of the Norse-era Kratos. Casting Hardy would be a choice to prioritize acting range over literal physical translation, ensuring the quieter moments between father and son land with maximum impact.

4) Olivier Richters

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

If the production team decides that physical accuracy is the most important metric, then Olivier Richters is the logical choice. Known as “The Dutch Giant,” Richters stands at a towering 7’2″ and possesses a physique that looks like it was carved out of granite. He utilized his massive frame to play Ursa in Black Widow, where he physically dominated the screen in a way that required zero camera trickery. Casting him would allow for wide shots that emphasize the sheer size difference between Kratos and the rest of the world, a visual element that is core to the character’s identity as a god among men. While Richters’ acting resume is not as extensive as others on this list, the actor brings a practical effect to the role that CGI simply cannot replicate. Plus, he has the discipline of a professional bodybuilder, meaning he could maintain the superhero aesthetic throughout a grueling six-month shoot. It would be a riskier casting choice regarding dramatic range, but visually, Richters is the living embodiment of Kratos.

3) Winston Duke

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Winston Duke has the rare ability to command a room with a quiet authority that feels completely natural. He first captured global attention as M’Baku in Black Panther, where he stood toe-to-toe with superheroes and looked down on them. Standing at 6’5″, Duke has the natural size to play a destroyer of worlds, but he also possesses a deep voice that rivals the bass-heavy growl fans are used to hearing from the character. In addition, Duke projects a sense of weary wisdom that fits perfectly with the older, more tired version of Kratos seen in the recent games. Duke has also demonstrated impressive range beyond action roles, showing he can handle complex emotional beats in films like Us. Kratos is not just a monster but a father trying to suppress his violent nature, and Duke excels at playing characters who are holding back a reservoir of power.

2) Ethan Suplee

The physical transformation of Ethan Suplee remains one of the most impressive dedication stories in the entertainment industry. Once known for comedic roles in My Name Is Earl, Suplee has spent the last few years reinventing himself as a massive, shredded powerlifter. Current images of him with a full beard are surprisingly close to the in-game character model of Kratos. Beyond the look, Suplee is a veteran character actor with decades of experience in front of the camera. He knows how to use his eyes to convey pain and regret, skills that are essential for the scenes where Kratos must connect with Atreus. He offers the perfect middle ground between the acting chops of a seasoned professional and the physical intimidation of a bodybuilder.

1) Jason Momoa

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

Jason Momoa feels like he was made to play Kratos. Momoa solidified his status as the premier warrior-king of Hollywood with the release of Chief of War on Apple TV+, where he wrote, produced, and starred in a brutal historical epic. That series proved he could handle the weight of a period-specific narrative while carrying the emotional burden of leadership. Combined with his work as Arthur Curry in the Aquaman franchise and the blind warrior Baba Voss in See, his resume reads like a decade-long audition for Kratos. Momoa brings a unique physicality that blends savage power with a surprising amount of soulfulness. He is one of the few A-list stars who is physically large enough to play the part without needing camera tricks, yet charismatic enough to carry a massive franchise. Finally, Momoa is comfortable with heavy makeup, stunts, and weapon choreography, meaning the transition to the role would be seamless.

Which actor do you think has the range to play the God of War? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!