5 Underrated Tom Hardy Movies & TV Shows

Tom Hardy has once again emerged at the forefront of Hollywood, as his new movie Havoc recently dropped on Netflix, while the actor’s new TV series MobLand is currently airing on Paramount+. The star is best known for his roles in popular movies such as Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, the Venom franchise, and high-profile shows like Peaky Blinders. Even so, Hardy has delivered some of his most impressive work in lesser-known projects. As an Oscar nominee, Hardy continues to bring compelling portrayals of complex characters to the screen, and his lower-profile works prove that his talent doesn’t only shine under the brightest spotlight.

The following five movies and TV shows starring Hardy haven’t garnered the amount of praise they deserve, and they stand as the actor’s most underrated projects.

Locke

Before he joined the cast of Peaky Blinders, Hardy collaborated with series creator Steven Knight on the 2013 movie Locke. The story narrates one night in the life of Ivan Locke (Hardy), a construction manager who drives from Birmingham to London to attend the birth of a child conceived from an affair. Throughout the journey, Ivan takes numerous phone calls that see his personal and professional struggles collide. Nearly the entirety of Locke takes place inside Ivan’s car, and Hardy is the only character who appears on screen. The all-star voice cast includes Olivia Colman, Andrew Scott, Ruth Wilson, and Tom Holland. Despite its simplicity, Locke succeeds as a compelling drama thanks to its entertaining script and layered performances. The story grows more and more complicated with each new phone call, and Locke‘s main character faces one surprise after another over the course of just two hours.

The Drop

Among Hardy’s most overlooked crime movies is 2014’s The Drop. Directed by Michaël R. Roskam, the film stars Hardy as Bob Saginowski, a Brooklyn bartender who witnesses a failed robbery at his mafia-operated establishment. As a result, Bob becomes entangled in a massive investigation involving his entire neighborhood. The Drop‘s engaging story also involves Bob rescuing an adorable puppy, and there are numerous unexpected narrative turns and climactic action sequences. Hardy organically takes on the role of the amateur thrown into a deadly mob conflict, while the late James Gandolfini is as great as ever in his final acting appearance. On top of the excellent cast, The Drop boasts a lively script and top-notch cinematography, making for an extremely well-rounded crime drama that deserves a lot more appreciation.

Taboo

Outside of Peaky Blinders, Hardy hasn’t dabbled in TV all that much. However, his lead role in the 2017 BBC limited series Taboo cannot be ignored, even though it has been for years. In Taboo, Hardy portrays James Delaney, an adventurer who, after spending over a decade in Africa, returns to London in 1814 following the death of his father. James gets embroiled in London’s criminal underworld as he salvages his father’s shipping company, soon learning that he has more enemies than he initially believed. An immersive period crime drama, Taboo paints a grim portrait of England during the War of 1812, elevated by a hefty dose of brutality. Hardy’s performance as the morally gray protagonist is the highlight of Taboo, as the actor radiates complexity and gravitas. Taboo‘s unpredictable plot and mysterious atmosphere make for a gripping viewing experience that more fans of Hardy should dive into.

Lawless

Hardy’s endeavors in the crime also include the 2012 film Lawless. The John Hillcoat-directed project takes place during the Prohibition era in Virginia, where the three Bondurant brothers run a moonshine business. Hardy plays Forrest, the middle brother to Shia LaBeouf’s Jack and Jason Clarke’s Howard. Based on Matt Bondurant’s historical novel The Wettest County in the World, Lawless chronicles the brothers’ struggle to keep their bootlegging establishment alive amid threats from authorities. Lawless received mixed reviews from critics, but it’s still well worth a watch for fans of gritty gangster movies. Brimming with violence and intriguing character dynamics, Lawless also boasts gorgeous cinematography and compelling acting performances. Anyone who loves an entertaining crime flick set in the past needs to give Lawless a chance.

Bronson

2008’s Bronson doesn’t rank among Hardy’s most eminent projects; however, the movie’s captivating narrative and unique personality cement it as a standout in the actor’s filmography. Bronson follows hyper-violent British prisoner Michael Petersen, whose time behind bars sees him transform into an alter-ego by the name of Charles Bronson. Hardy is magnetic beyond belief as the film’s main character, exuding Bronson’s recklessness with an impressive degree of nuance. This dramatized portrayal of the real-life criminal known as Charles Bronson is gruesome, witty, and unhinged, and stops at nothing to make an impression on its audience. Bronson remains one of Hardy’s most memorable breakout characters, even if the movie’s notoriety has somewhat faded over time.

All of these titles are available to rent, purchase, and stream across various platforms.