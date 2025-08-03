7 Great Black Panther Characters That Still Need an MCU Appearance

There are many Marvel Comics characters that we hope make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts in the upcoming instalments of the Black Panther franchise. Following the late Chadwick Boseman’s debut as T’Challa’s Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, the fictional African nation of Wakanda became one of the most exciting locations to explore in the MCU. In Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the upcoming Eyes of Wakanda series, dozens of Wakandan heroes and villains have been introduced, but we still want more.

While it’s been fantastic to get to know T’Challa (Boseman), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Okoye (Danai Gurira), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and more, there are more Black Panther-related characters from Marvel Comics that still deserve a place in the MCU. Introducing these characters could better develop not only Wakanda and its history, but also impending stories involving mutants. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 3 is in development, and the MCU is barreling towards a reset after Avengers: Secret Wars, setting the stage for these brilliant characters to debut.

7) Achebe

First seen in Marvel Comics in 1999’s Black Panther (Vol. 2) #3, Achebe went on to become one of Black Panther’s most haunting recurring antagonists. According to urban legend, Achebe was killed by leftist rebels who razed his farm and stabbed him 32 times, but he survived by selling his soul to Mephisto. He returned to vow vengeance, ultimately opposing the Black Panther’s outreach attempts and dismantling his charity and refugee work. Now that Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen) has joined the MCU, it would be great to see Achebe appear as a very human threat to the Black Panther.

6) Changamire

A Wakandan philosopher, Queen Ramonda’s personal mentor, and a tutor for King T’Chaka’s royal court, Changamire made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 2016’s Black Panther (Vol. 6) #2. Changamire’s teachings inspired his former pupil, Tetu, to amass an army and wage war on King T’Challa, but Changamire always opposed Tetu’s violent methods, and eventually partnered with the Black Panther to weaken Tetu’s army. Following confirmation that Denzel Washington will appear in Black Panther 3, some have speculated that he could be playing Changamire, which would bring more gravitas and wisdom to the Black Panther franchise.

5) Queen Divine Justice

2018’s Black Panther introduced Wakanda’s Jabari tribe, led by M’Baku, who worship the gorilla god Hanuman, rather than the panther goddess Bast. In Marvel Comics, Jabari chieftain Damola is the father of Ce’Athauna Asira Davin, who debuted in 1999 and later gave herself the nickname Queen Divine Justice after her parents were killed. She was protected by the Black Panther in Chicago for years, but she later rejoined Wakanda and became a formidable hero. Marvel Television’s Ironheart just brought the MCU to Chicago, and it’s very possible that Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and Queen Divine Justice have crossed paths.

4) Gentle

Nezhno Abidemi, also known as Gentle, is not only a Wakandan resident in Marvel Comics, but is also a formidable mutant. First seen in 2006’s New X-Men (Vol. 2) #23, Gentle mutation allows him to increase the muscle-mass of his body, so he can drastically change his size and strength at will. T’Challa and Storm convinced Gentle to enrol at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, and he later became a central member of several X-Men teams. With Jake Schreier confirmed as the MCU’s X-Men ever-developing reboot’s director, Black Panther 3 would be the perfect place for Gentle’s debut

3) White Wolf

While Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has sometimes assumed the moniker of White Wolf since his stay in Wakanda in Phase 3, the Marvel Comics iteration hasn’t yet been seen in the MCU. The comics’ White Wolf is the adoptive brother of T’Challa and Shuri, known only as Hunter, who is the antiheroic mercenary who leads Wakanda’s secret police, the Hatut Zeraze. This group will be introduced to the MCU in the animated Eyes of Wakanda series, so an honest-to-goodness White Wolf could finally appear, though there are still hopes that Bucky Barnes will sport an official White Wolf costume.

2) Monica Lynne

After T’Challa saved Monica Lynne from the Sons of the Serpent’s violent racism, the pair started a long-running romance. She was one of the Black Panther’s earliest love interest following her debut in 1969’s Avengers #73, and was even engaged to be married, but the engagement was called off when T’Challa received a damning message from the future. She was later taken captive by Achebe, then Killmonger, and fought with T’Challa when he started new relationships with the likes of Nakia and Storm. It would be great to see this long-running and emotional love story depicted in the MCU.

1) Storm

Speaking of Black Panther’s love interests, none have been more prominent and important than his on-again, off-again romance and marriage to iconic X-Men member Storm. The orphaned Ororo Munroe met T’Challa as a teenager in the Serengeti, and they shared some adventures together before going their separate ways. T’Challa became Wakanda’s king, and Storm became an X-Man before the pair rekindled their romance and got married. They separated during 2012’s Avengers vs. X-Men event, but have come back together several times in the years since.

Storm is one of the most powerful mutants in Marvel Comics, but her live-action adaptations have failed to capture her goddess-like persona. With the MCU’s X-Men reboot on the horizon, it would be fantastic to finally see a comic-accurate Storm appear in live-action. Black Panther 3 could lay the foundations for Storm to appear, while a rest of the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars could bring her and a new T’Challa to life officially, which will open the door for one of Marvel’s most iconic love stories to finally be told on-screen.

