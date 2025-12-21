Every ’80s Star in Stranger Things Who Aren’t Winona Ryder (& Where You Knew Them From)

When Stranger Things premiered almost a decade ago, the overall feel of the retro setting was anchored by Winona Ryder—the ultimate ’80s “it-girl”—as Joyce Byers. While Joyce is arguably the emotional core of the series, Ryder is far from the only ’80s icon to have the unfortunate luck of finding themselves in Hawkins, Indiana. The Duffer Brothers—the creators, writers, and directors behind Stranger Things—have mastered the art of capitalizing on nostalgia, bringing in the very actors who defined the popcorn cinema and cult classics of the era. These aren’t just cameos; they are calculated tributes to the films that inspired the show’s very DNA. From the swashbuckling heroes of fantasy epics to the terrifying faces of slasher cinema, these veteran actors are not only a bridge between the 1980s and the modern era, but also pay homage to some of their most iconic roles. Seeing them onscreen in a 1980s setting brings a specific kind of warmth (and sometimes dread) to the audience, reminding us why we fell in love with genre storytelling in the first place.

Here are the legendary stars who joined the cast of Stranger Things and the classic roles that made them household names.

5) Robert Englund (Victor Creel)

In the fourth season, Robert Englund traded his razor-fingered glove for the haunting, blinded eyes of Victor Creel. Englund delivered a chilling performance as Henry Creel’s (Vecna’s) father; as a man broken by the supernatural horrors of his past and his son’s heinous acts/powers. Even without his iconic Freddy Krueger makeup, his commanding voice and presence alone brought a weathered and eerie gravity to the show, proving he is still the undisputed king of psychological horror after decades.

Before coming to Hawkins, Englund became the king of nightmares as Freddy Krueger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, starting in 1984. He was the face of 80s slasher cinema, blending dark humor with genuine chilling terror. Beyond the dream world, he also starred as the friendly alien Willie in the hit sci-fi miniseries V, showing an incredible range across the biggest genres of the ’80s.

4) Cary Elwes (Mayor Larry Kline)

Cary Elwes joined the third season as the slick, corrupt, and highly punchable Mayor Larry Kline. Dressed in pastel suits that screamed 1985, Elwes leaned into the sleazy politician trope with delightful charisma fitting of the former Dread Pirate Roberts. His role as the mayor was a clever and surely calculated move to flip Elwes’ usual lovable persona on its head, turning him into a man who cared more about his Fourth of July “Fun Fair” than the literal monsters lurking beneath the local mall.

Elwes is arguably most famous for playing Westley in the 1987 classic The Princess Bride. As the ultimate storybook hero, he won the hearts of fans and Princess Buttercup alike with three words: “As you wish.” Elwes was the quintessential 80s leading man, also starring as Major Forbes in the Academy Award-winning Glory and later spoofing his own heroic image in the early 90s in the classic comedy, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and in 2004 in Ella Enchanted. However, his 80s heartthrob status as Wesley will always be his most enduring legacy.

3) Sean Astin (Bob Newby)

Sean Astin played the kind and charming Bob Newby in Season 2 of Stranger Things—a character so wholesome that the perpetually grumpy Jim Hopper couldn’t even dislike. As a RadioShack manager and Joyce’s boyfriend, Astin acted as the “ordinary hero”—the guy unaware of the truth until the very end, who uses his smarts alone to save the day. His tragic end remains one of the most emotional and hard-to-watch moments in the series, making “Bob the Brains” a fan favorite.

Astin’s role in Season 2 was a direct nod to his debut role as Mikey Walsh in the 1985 adventure The Goonies. Since Stranger Things heavily draws inspiration from that specific “kids on bikes” Spielberg crafted genre, casting the leader of the Goonies was a stroke of genius. While he later gained fame as Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy—another every-day man (or in this case, Hobbit) thrust into the middle of an heroic adventure—his 80s roots as a 13-year-old treasure-hunter made him the perfect fit for Hawkins.

2) Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens)

Paul Reiser stepped in during Season 2 as Dr. Sam Owens, the high-ranking official responsible for taking the helm at Hawkins Lab after the chaos left behind by Dr. Brenner. Reiser played the role with a brilliant ambiguity at first; audiences spent half the time wondering if he was another Brenner or a truly good guy and ally. His performance added another deep layer of tension to the show, as he eventually became one of Eleven’s most trusted and fierce protectors.

Dr. Owens was a direct homage to Reiser’s role as Carter Burke in the 1986 masterpiece Aliens. The Duffer Brothers brilliantly played off the audience’s collective memory of Burke’s twist betrayal in the Alien franchise to make Owens’ true motives even murkier. Aside from sci-fi, Reiser was a massive ’80s star thanks to his role in Beverly Hills Cop and his stand-up career, which eventually led him to star in the ’90s sitcom hit, Mad About You.

1) Matthew Modine (Dr. Martin Brenner)

Matthew Modine’s Dr. Martin Brenner, or “Papa,” was the cold, calculating villain who started it all. Modine played the lead scientist of the Hawkins Lab with a spine-tingling stillness. His silver hair and emotional detachment from his subjects, like Eleven, made Brenner the personification of 80s government paranoia, acting as the catalyst for the entire series.

Modine was a massive star in the ’80s, famously starring as Private Davis in Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 war drama Full Metal Jacket. He also led the 1985 wrestling cult classic Vision Quest. By casting a respected dramatic lead from the era’s most acclaimed films, the showrunners instantly made Brenner an authoritative figure with a legitimacy that anchored the more fantastical elements of the plot.

