The Boys Just Changed Season 5 & the War Against Homelander in 4 Huge Ways

There are enough shocking moments in The Boys Season 4 to fill a battleship. The highlights include Billy Butcher revealing disgusting tentacles that can rip Supes apart, almost the entire titular team ending up in prison, and employees at Vought Tower being afraid for their lives. Of course, the dark cloud over all of that is Homelander, who is done playing nice and wants to assert his dominance over the entire world. The White House is even bending the knee to the leader of The Seven, giving him carte blanche ahead of the fifth and final season of the show.

While it might seem like that’s all the information to know before The Boys Season 5 starts airing, that’s not actually the case. Some wild stuff is going down in Gen V Season 2, with the show dropping bombshells that could have major ramifications not only on the flagship show but Homelander as well. Here are the huge ways The Boys franchise just changed Season 5 and the war against Homelander.

4) Homelander Finally Has an Equal

The biggest reveal in Gen V Season 2 is about Marie Moreau, who is best known for her power to control blood. God U’s new dead, Cipher, wants to take Marie under his wing, and while she’s against it, she can’t argue with the results. She becomes more powerful overnight, to the point that both Cipher and Stan Edgar believe she has the potential to rival Homelander. If that’s really the case, it might only be a matter of time before Homelander is surrounded by powerful Supes who have an axe to grind against him.

3) Homelander May Not Be the Real Villain of the Series

The only thing that could keep Marie from confronting Homelander is if Thomas Godolkin gets his hands on her in Gen V‘s Season 2 finale. The founder of God U turns out to be alive and uses Cipher as a vessel to carry out all his evil plans. If the Guardians of Godolkin allow Godolkin to leave the campus, there’s no telling what kind of damage he could do to the world. Homelander might even take a back seat if Godolkin wipes out all of the Supes who don’t fit his vision.

2) Homelander Could Lose Control of Himself

Since playing second fiddle isn’t Homelander’s style, he’s going to want to take Godolkin off the board, especially since the old man is the only person in the world capable of controlling him. That conflict may not end in Homelander’s favor, though, as he doesn’t have any tricks up his sleeve that could keep Godolkin out of his mind. In fact, his weak mind would make him an easy target for the master manipulator.

1) A New Powerhouse Is on the Field

Godolkin making it out of Gen V Season 2 would be bad; there’s no doubt about it. However, the good guys don’t have to worry too much because they have a wild card, Polarity. The series’ resident metal bender is so powerful that he can control electromagnetic waves and keep Godolkin out of his mind. If Godolkin enters the conflict in The Boys Season 5, Polarity can act as the great equalizer, stopping the villain before he even leaves the starting line.

Gen V Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.

