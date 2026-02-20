Every Targaryen Death in Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon & AKOTSK, Ranked

If there’s one constant throughout Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it’s House Targaryen — though there’s only one member left when the main series is through. Viewers can chronicle the demise of the Great House of Westeros over the course of the HBO franchise, starting with the Targaryen civil war at the center of House of the Dragon and ending with Daenerys’ short-lived reign. As you might imagine, the journey from one point to the other features quite a few prominent Targaryen deaths. (And we’ve yet to even see them all, as HOTD and AKOTSK are still ongoing.)

The ones we have seen, however, continue to paint the world of Westeros as a brutal and unforgiving place. Death is always a possibility, and some characters die in unbelievably brutal ways. By contrast, others perish in mundane ways. Of all the Targaryen deaths across the franchise, the best ones send prominent characters off in heroic ways…and the worst are either forgettable, somewhat problematic, or both. SPOILERS ahead for Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

12) Queen Aemma Arryn

House of the Dragon

Of all the characters with Targaryen blood to perish in the Game of Thrones franchise, Queen Aemma has the weakest death. Although Aemma dying in childbirth is true to George R.R. Martin’s source material, the adaptation chooses to add new details. This includes a C-section that’s forced on Siân Brooke’s character by her own husband. It might be memorable, but it does the franchise no favors when it comes to combatting its criticisms of glorifying violence against women. The scene is difficult to watch, and not for the right reasons. We barely know Aemma, so it’s only emotional because of the heavy subject matter. And whatever the writers’ intentions, it doesn’t land all that well.

11) Laena Velaryon

House of the Dragon

Another character who dies in childbirth in House of the Dragon is Laena Targaryen, though she goes out with more agency than Aemma is allotted. When faced with a similar predicament, Laena walks outside and orders her dragon to burn her. It’s a terrible way to die, but it leaves an impression. Unfortunately, we don’t get much of a chance to know Laena beforehand, placing this far down on this list.

10) Maester Aemon Targaryen

Game of Thrones

Maester Aemon has one of the least memorable deaths in the Game of Thrones franchise, but dying peacefully of old age in Westeros is a feat in and of itself. Aemon is given a proper send-off that gets lost among Game of Thrones‘ more explosive final moments. But if anyone deserves a peaceful rest after a long life, it’s him. I’d rank his death above House of the Dragon‘s more minor ones, if only because he’s a character we get to know fairly well. This makes saying goodbye a bit more emotional. Plus, getting this kind of fate really is impressive in George R.R. Martin’s world. Good for Maester Aemon.

9) Jaehaerys Targaryen

House of the Dragon

Most Game of Thrones characters do not get the lengthy life that Maester Aemon is afforded, and poor Jaehaerys Targaryen is killed far too soon — and over a conflict he has nothing to do with. In House of the Dragon‘s infamous Blood and Cheese scene, the assassins sent by Daemon Targaryen kill Princess Helaena’s son. It’s a gutting death, though there are valid criticisms of the changes it makes to the history in Fire & Blood (including ones from George R.R. Martin himself). Taking away Helaena’s choice undeniably weakens this moment. That, along with the fact that we don’t know Jaehaerys the way we know other characters on this ranking, places this closer to the bottom, however tragic Blood and Cheese is.

8) The Dragonseeds Rhaenyra Recruited

House of the Dragon

A listing of all the Targaryen deaths in the franchise would be incomplete without mentioning the Dragonseeds Rhaenyra attempts to recruit in House of the Dragon Season 2. And since we don’t know the ones who die, I’d place this below some of the larger character deaths from the spinoff. However, these deaths do mark a pivotal moment for the Dance of the Dragons, making them important. They also result in one of House of the Dragon‘s best episodes yet. It’s pure chaos as the Dragonseeds try to claim dragons, and it pushes Rhaenyra’s character in a much darker direction. The action, suspense, and fallout of these deaths are all there. Unfortunately, there’s no emotional connection driving them.

7) Lucerys Velaryon

House of the Dragon

Lucerys Velaryon is another character with Targaryen blood who dies too young, but he’s at least given one of the most iconic deaths in House of the Dragon so far. Rhaenyra’s son is killed at the end of Season 1, when he has the misfortune of running into Aemond Targaryen and his dragon, Vhagar, at Storm’s End. When Aemond chases Lucerys and his dragon down, the results are devastating. It’s a masterfully shot scene — that image of Vhagar’s shadow overtaking Arrax! — and it has a fallout that massively impacts HOTD‘s main conflict. There are valid complaints about book changes, like Aemond’s reaction, and it’s not as impactful as bigger Game of Thrones deaths. Still, it’s a memorable send-off.

6) Viserys I Targaryen

House of the Dragon

While most of the House of the Dragon deaths before now would benefit from more time with the characters, that’s not true for King Viserys. We come to know and respect Viserys over the course of House of the Dragon Season 1, which makes his final moments hit even harder. They’re not unexpected, as he’s suffering from some form of leprosy throughout the prequel. But he puts up a good fight, and he manages to start a civil war with his last words. Not everyone in the Game of Thrones franchise has that kind of power, and his death is iconic for that reason alone. It also kickstarts the downfall of House Targaryen, which makes it devastating for more than one reason. It’s not a particularly exciting death, but it’s an important one nonetheless.

5) Daenerys Targaryen

Game of Thrones

The major deaths in Game of Thrones tend to outshine those in House of the Dragon, if only because most of us were far more attached to the main series’ characters. And Daenerys Targaryen is one of the most compelling characters to grace the screen over Game of Thrones‘ eight seasons. Unfortunately, her Mad Queen turn and death come on pretty quick, which make them somewhat controversial. And that prevents her death from ranking higher, even if Emilia Clarke’s acting and the heart-wrenching nature of this scene place it above so many others. It’s a death that feels rushed and a bit unearned. But as Jon killing Daenerys feeds into Game of Thrones‘ themes of honor and duty, and manages to “break the wheel,” it still sort of works…just not as well as a few others.

4) Jon Snow

Game of Thrones

Jon Snow — er, Aegon — is the only Targaryen still alive at the end of Game of Thrones. But he does technically die in the HBO series, when the brothers of the Night’s Watch stab him repeatedly at the end of Season 5. It’s a brutal betrayal that perfectly fits the themes and tone of Game of Thrones. And it makes for a shocking cliffhanger. Indeed, people were talking about it for a long time after the episode aired. This death is everything Game of Thrones‘ final moments are known for: it’s surprising, tragic, and ruthless. It would rank higher, but it doesn’t stick. That’s for the best, but it does lessen the impact a bit.

3) Viserys III Targaryen

Game of Thrones

One of the most memorable and gruesome Targaryen deaths across the franchise has to be that of Daenerys’ brother, Viserys. After threatening Dany and the Dothraki, Khal Drogo gives Viserys the golden crown he desires — but he takes the request far too literally. As punishment for his threats, Drogo dumps a pot of molten gold over Viserys’ head. It’s poetic justice, and it’s easily one of the most unique ways to go. In Westeros, that’s saying something. This death helps set the shocking and merciless tone of Game of Thrones, but it’s also more important than it gets credit for. Viserys dying paves the way for Daenerys to claim to the Iron Throne, and her looking on unemotionally could be seen as an early sign of what she’d become. Viserys isn’t someone we care for, but he gets an iconic demise.

2) Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The only two deaths that rank above Viserys’ are those of characters we actually care about. And both go out heroically, making it easy to appreciate their final moments and rank them at the top of this list. In second place is the newest Game of Thrones death: Baelor Targaryen’s. Baelor is hit in the head with a mace during Dunk’s Trial of Seven in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 5. What makes his death truly memorable is the fact that he remains up and speaking until his helmet is taken off. Then it becomes clear that this is the end for him. It’s a surprising way to subvert expectations after leading viewers into a false sense of security. Baelor also perishes in his efforts to help Dunk. He’s a genuinely honorable man, and his tragic fate ensures we’ll remember him as such. There’s just one Targaryen who manages to outshine him in that department.

1) Rhaenys Targaryen

House of the Dragon

Rhaenys Targaryen is easily one of the best supporting characters from House of the Dragon, which makes her demise in Season 2 that much more upsetting. She goes out like the fierce dragonrider she is, though, facing Aemond and Vhagar at the Battle at Rook’s Rest. It’s among the most epic final moments of the franchise, made more gutting by the fact that she goes down alongside her dragon. She dies defending Rhaenyra’s allies, and as heartbreaking as it is, she does her duty. It’s a heroic end that many Game of Thrones characters never get.