Joining Starfleet in the Star Trek franchise is not for the faint of heart. Anyone brave enough to go to the final frontier must first spend years at the academy, learning all they can about how a starship works and what kind of threats they’ll face out in the stars. They’ll also have to figure out what they’re best at because every ship in Starfleet’s fleet has a designated role. It’s not like someone can work in the infirmary one day and the engine room the next. But that’s not the only rule that cadets have to live by. The most important one, of course, is the Prime Directive.

In order to give every other planet a fighting chance, Starfleet demands that its members not interfere with alien races, especially when it comes to conflict. However, there have been times when Star Trek‘s most famous captain, James T. Kirk, ignores his superiors and does things his own way. Here’s every time Captain Kirk broke Star Trek’s Prime Directive.

7) Destroying Landru

While investigating the disappearance of a Starfleet ship in Star Trek: The Original Series Season 1, Episode 21, “The Return of the Archons,” the crew of the USS Enterprise finds itself on a planet resembling Earth in the 1800s. It eventually comes to light that Landru, a computer program, is manipulating the people of Beta III, stripping them of their free will. Kirk certainly does his new friends a favor by getting Landru to destroy itself, but the move goes against the Prime Directive in more ways than one.

6) Interfering on Eminar VII

Kirk and the gang aren’t supposed to interfere, but they can help other people find their way into the action. In TOS Season 1, Episode 23, “A Taste of Armageddon,” the crew of the Enterprise escorts Ambassador Robert Fox to Eminiar VII for peace talks. Unfortunately, the mission goes awry after a war simulation computer marks everyone for death. To save the lives of his crew, Kirk destroys the device, sending the people of Eminar VII into a frenzy.

5) Removing Vaal From the Picture

TOS Season 2 follows in its predecessor’s footsteps by playing fast and loose with the Prime Directive. “The Apple” sees the Enterprise land on what the crew believes to be a primitive planet with its fair share of dangerous plants and animals. However, it soon becomes clear that a machine called “Vaal” is calling the shots and keeping the people down. In order to get the Enterprise off the planet, Kirk orders the destruction of Vaal, putting the planet on a new course.

4) Evening the Playing Field on Neural

Kirk visits some old friends on Neural in TOS Season 2, Episode 19, “A Private Little War,” but things are different than the last time he visited the planet. High-tech weapons are in the hands of one of the planet’s tribes after they get a visit from Klingons, causing significant issues for its rival. To make the fight even, Kirk hands over guns to the other side and even teaches the primitive people how to use them.

3) Saving Eleen

Speaking of issues with the Klingons, Kirk and Co. head to Capella IV in TOS Season 2, Episode 11, “Friday’s Child,” to secure a mineral for the Federation. The Klingons already have a representative there, and it doesn’t take long for the situation to worsen. One of the Capellans, Maab, attempts to kill a woman and an unborn child in order to secure his position of power, which doesn’t sit right with Kirk and Dr. McCoy. They help the woman give birth to a baby, who eventually rises to the top of Capella IV’s food chain.

2) Telling Dr. Gillian Taylor the Truth

Starfleet makes some odd requests, but the strangest comes in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, when the crew of the Enterprise travels back to the 1900s. The mission is to find whales and bring them back to the present, which will help save the species and stave off a threat to Earth. Kirk gets an assist from Dr. Gillian Taylor, whom he beams up to his ship and tells everything to. She deserves to know what’s going on, but that’s not up for Kirk to decide.

1) Saving Spock on Nibiru

The Kelvin Timeline features its own version of Kirk, played by Chris Pine. However, his face is the only thing that is different, since he still violates the Prime Directive. At the start of Star Trek: Into Darkness, Kirk has to answer for revealing the Enterprise to the people of Nibiru. Kirk explains that it was the only way to save Spock from certain death, but the higher-ups don’t want to hear it.

